ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

TODAY'S LABOR HISTORY

dclabor.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article​This week’s Labor History Today podcast: MLK at the AFL-CIO in 1961. Last week's show: Who was Zelda D’Aprano?. Krueger Cream Ale, the first canned beer, goes on sale in Richmond, Va. Pabst was the second brewer in the same year to sell...

www.dclabor.org

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sojourner Truth
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Supreme Court takes up race in college admissions

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a challenge to the consideration of race in college admission decisions, often known as affirmative action. With three new conservative justices on the court since its last review, the practice may be facing its greatest threat yet.The court said Monday it would consider a pair of lawsuits alleging that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina discriminate against Asian American applicants. The practice has been reviewed by the court several times over the past 40 years and has generally been upheld, but with limits. A look at the case:WHAT ARE RACE-CONSCIOUS...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Rights#Labor Union#Washington Dc#History Today#Beer#Labor History#The Afl Cio#The Supreme Court
WRIC - ABC 8News

Biden’s pledge to appoint Black woman back in spotlight amid Breyer retirement

(The Hill) – President Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is receiving renewed attention in the wake of reports that Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving Biden an opportunity to appoint his replacement. Almost immediately after reports emerged Wednesday that Breyer planned to retire, Democrats issued calls for Biden to put […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Alabama’s congressional district maps discriminate against Black voters, federal judges rule

Alabama’s Republican-dominated state legislature must immediately redraw the state’s congressional map after discriminating against Black voters by approving a map that significantly dilutes their political power, a panel of federal judges has ruled.A ruling in US District Court on 24 January ordered the legislature to create at least two – rather than just one – districts in which Black voters are more likely to be able to elect a representative that more closely resembles the state’s demographics.“Black voters have less opportunity than other [Alabama residents] to elect candidates of their choice to Congress,” the judges wrote. “Any remedial plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
dclabor.org

Brandy Brooks campaign staff signs contract

The campaign staff of Brandy Brooks, At-Large candidate for Montgomery County Council, has signed a union contract governing wages, benefits, and working conditions. The contract establishes both compensation and benefits for staff, including health insurance stipends, travel and meal supports, and a guaranteed leave policy. The staff have joined the Campaign Workers Guild (CWG), which offered critical representation through the bargaining process. “We believe all workers deserve a union and a voice at the table. These workers raised theirs and won protections, wage increases, and better working conditions,” said Tyler Wilkinson, a CWG Representative. “I strongly support the right of my staff and all workers to form a union and believe wholeheartedly in the duty of employers to recognize that right and to bargain in good faith,” said Brooks.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy