ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Today’s labor quote: Marty Levitt

dclabor.org
 3 days ago

“We were just thugs for the employers, we were just tools of...

www.dclabor.org

Comments / 0

Related
dclabor.org

LABOR CALENDAR

MD/DC AFL-CIO Monday Lobbyists’ Meeting: Mon, January 24, 5pm – 7pm. The Maryland General Assembly is moving at a rigorous pace. Several bill hearings affecting labor have been heard and many more scheduled in the next two weeks. This meeting is not for paid lobbyists and we reserve the right not to include everyone that registers for the meeting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

America's labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic

The shortage of workers in the U.S. has become a flywheel of doom, messing up our lives and society writ large. And many of the underlying problems that led to this breakdown are bigger than the pandemic. The big picture: Millions of immigrants, older workers and mothers are missing from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Wpfw 89 3 Fm
goldcountrymedia.com

Redefining Jim Rohn's famous quote

The late Jim Rohn is known as a true American entrepreneur with an interesting rags-to-riches story. He was also a great mentor for many business leaders worldwide. There are many great quotes that bear his name. One of his more popular quotes is frequently repeated by entrepreneurial podcasters, consultants and public speakers. John Lee Dumas liked to end his famous daily podcast, “Entrepreneur On Fire,” with Rohn’s quote: “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.”
ECONOMY
dclabor.org

“Quitting in droves”

In the eight years she’s worked at nursing homes, LaToya Francis, 34, – a member of 1199SEIU Maryland/DC – has been yelled at, kicked at and had feces thrown at her for little more than the minimum wage. She endured it because she loved being a certified nursing assistant. But she’s not sure she can hold out much longer. That’s the lede for Rebecca Tan’s excellent story in last Friday’s Washington Post about how low-wage nursing home workers here and across the country, essential but underpaid and overworked, are “quitting in droves.” Says Francis, “I’ve never, ever felt this disrespected.”
WASHINGTON, DC
dclabor.org

Brandy Brooks campaign staff signs contract

The campaign staff of Brandy Brooks, At-Large candidate for Montgomery County Council, has signed a union contract governing wages, benefits, and working conditions. The contract establishes both compensation and benefits for staff, including health insurance stipends, travel and meal supports, and a guaranteed leave policy. The staff have joined the Campaign Workers Guild (CWG), which offered critical representation through the bargaining process. “We believe all workers deserve a union and a voice at the table. These workers raised theirs and won protections, wage increases, and better working conditions,” said Tyler Wilkinson, a CWG Representative. “I strongly support the right of my staff and all workers to form a union and believe wholeheartedly in the duty of employers to recognize that right and to bargain in good faith,” said Brooks.
POLITICS
dclabor.org

UMD graduate workers demand bargaining rights

Although thousands of Graduate Assistants at the University of Maryland teach courses, conduct research, and administer campus programs, the State of Maryland says they’re temp workers, not employees, denying them basic employment rights. Fearless Student Employees (FSE), a graduate student group at UMD College Park, will testify on January 27 in support of SB118, a state senate bill that would grant graduate assistants bargaining rights across the Maryland university system. "After years of hard work trying to get the legislature to recognize graduate employees as essential workers of the University System, we are closer than ever to making it a reality," said Simon Sheaff, a government and politics PhD candidate and FSE’s government relations chair. The FSE campaign is supported by the UMD Graduate Student Government, the UMD Black Graduate Student Union, the UMD chapter of the American Association of University Professors, AFSCME Local 1072, and United Students Against Sweatshops Local 54. CLICK HERE to sign their petition.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
dclabor.org

TODAY'S LABOR HISTORY

​This week’s Labor History Today podcast: MLK at the AFL-CIO in 1961. Last week's show: Who was Zelda D’Aprano?. Krueger Cream Ale, the first canned beer, goes on sale in Richmond, Va. Pabst was the second brewer in the same year to sell beer in cans, which came with opening instructions and the suggestion: "cool before serving" - 1935.
LABOR ISSUES
dclabor.org

TODAY'S LABOR CALENDAR

Navigating the Future of Work in the Age of Pandemics and Social Movements: Wed, January 26, 12:00pm – 1:30pm. Research webinar: “Worker Surveys: A Strategic Organizing Tool”: Wed, January 26, 2pm – 3pm. A Discussion On Cervical Cancer: Wed, January 26, 6pm – 7pm. Presented...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy