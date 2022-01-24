Today’s labor quote: Marty Levitt

Although thousands of Graduate Assistants at the University of Maryland teach courses, conduct research, and administer campus programs, the State of Maryland says they’re temp workers, not employees, denying them basic employment rights. Fearless Student Employees (FSE), a graduate student group at UMD College Park, will testify on January 27 in support of SB118, a state senate bill that would grant graduate assistants bargaining rights across the Maryland university system. "After years of hard work trying to get the legislature to recognize graduate employees as essential workers of the University System, we are closer than ever to making it a reality," said Simon Sheaff, a government and politics PhD candidate and FSE’s government relations chair. The FSE campaign is supported by the UMD Graduate Student Government, the UMD Black Graduate Student Union, the UMD chapter of the American Association of University Professors, AFSCME Local 1072, and United Students Against Sweatshops Local 54. CLICK HERE to sign their petition.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO