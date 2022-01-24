ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Jillian Moore presents: The Goo-Haus - Visiting Artist in Jewelry and Metal Arts - School of Art and Art History

uiowa.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisiting artist, Jillian Moore, is well known nationally and internationally for...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
osidenews.com

Water on Metal Art Exhibition and Reception

Encinitas CA— Art Exhibition of 26 watercolors by Vista artist Krista Timberlake: a collection of watercolor paintings melding animals and figures with machinery and mechanical parts. These works explore the juxtaposition of the unexpected: a mechanized world where cold metal becomes organic & fluid & takes unexpected forms by creating weird & wonderful machines rendered in untamed colors and watercolors.
ENCINITAS, CA
thesandpaper.net

Leah Morgan Art Works Presents Art + Yoga Workshop

Two Little Egg Harbor businesses – Mystic Academy of Wellbeing and Leah Morgan Art Works – are teaming up to bring the community together for a day of physical and mental self-care followed by a dive into creativity. The Art + Yoga Workshop will take place in the Leah Morgan Art Works studio, located at 249 Great Bay Blvd. #5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.
YOGA
Estes Park Trail Gazette

New artists featured at the Art Center

“Meet the New Artists” featuring four artists who were juried and accepted during 2021. They are Jennifer Shoemaker – watercolor, Tim Diffenderfer – pastel, Diane Watson – egg tempera and Andrea Gabel – oil. This is the first opportunity these artists have to get featured...
VISUAL ART
holycitysinner.com

Redux Presents: “Studio Union: An Art Junction”

Redux Contemporary Art Center is excited to present Studio Union: An Art Junction, a group show featuring the work of a selection of artists who have studio space at Studio Union. Redux’s group exhibitions present the public with an opportunity to better understand, and engage with, a variety of artists’ work and how their work directly or indirectly correlates with one another.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Art History#Goo#Vab W350
Yakima Herald Republic

The Arts Scene: Artist turns the fabric of life into fabric art

The Seasons Performance Hall and the Larson Gallery have a relationship that has produced events and exhibitions over the years. The most recent result of this partnership is a new exhibit of artist Deborah Ann that will open Friday. Deborah says she became enamored with textiles in the early 1960s...
VISUAL ART
insidevancouver.ca

PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2022 Presents a Vibrant and Dynamic Line-up of Innovative Artists

PuSh International Performing Arts Festival (PuSh) presents its 18th annual edition from January 20 to February 6, 2022 at various venues across the Lower Mainland and select programming online. PuSh is Vancouver’s signature, mid-winter cultural event, taking place each January in theatres and venues across the city. PuSh delivers groundbreaking, contemporary works of theatre, dance, music, and multimedia by acclaimed local, national, and international artists.
FESTIVAL
recordgazette.net

Young artist workshops to be hosted at Banning Art Gallery

Patti Schwelo-Lopez will lead a painting workshop using alcohol inks on yupo paper to launch the 2022 Banning Art Gallery Young Artists Workshop program, which begins this Saturday, Jan. 22. The Young Artists Workshop, intended for aspiring artists between the ages of 7 and 12, has been in operation for...
BANNING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
culturemap.com

Rec Room Arts presents Dance Nation

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they’ll claw their way to the top at the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay. But in Clare Barron’s raucous pageant of ambition and ferocity, these young dancers have more than choreography on their minds, because every plié and jeté is a step toward finding themselves, and a fight to unleash their power.
THEATER & DANCE
News-Democrat

Highland Arts Council to present 9th Art of Soul workshop

The Highland Arts Council presents its ninth Art of Soul, a workshop of artistic fun for ages 13 to 103. Participants will meet from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 17 in the social hall of Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. Each workshop will offer instruction in a specific arts medium. All materials will be provided for each class, except for a rental fee if people take the ukulele class.
HIGHLAND, IL
winonapost.com

Lanesboro Arts presents embroidery, quilt exhibition

Lanesboro Arts presents “Home: Exploring, Mending, Reimagining”, an exhibition showcasing a community quilt, embroidery work, and interactive audiovisual elements curated by artist Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo. The exhibition opens on Saturday, January 29, with an artist reception from 6-8 p.m.; the show runs through March 20. “Home: Exploring, Mending,...
LANESBORO, MN
suindependent.com

The Center For the Arts at Kayenta Presents 2 Across

The Center For the Arts at Kayenta Presents 2 Across. IT’S TIME TO LAUGH AGAIN! Man of Two Worlds Productions, the producers of the smash-hit Sylvia, are serving up another delightful, character-driven comedy with 2 Across, January 20-30, 2022. Starring Kent Harrison Hayes and Lori Olsen, 2 Across takes us on a journey through the hearts and minds of two very different people, brought together on a late-night train ride from the San Francisco Airport.
ENTERTAINMENT
marinmommies.com

Little Artists Art Class @ Do Art in San Rafael

Location: Do Art (1547 4th Street, San Rafael) Come and play with us! Being messy, in-person, and safe is so exciting for us. Do Art art school begins with this 45-minute art class and is focused on fun, exploratory, engaging, and messy opportunities to learn about art-making. This is a completely hands-on experience where your young artist will want to dress for mess, they will be introduced to amazing art techniques and open-ended experiences that will instill the love of art and discovery. A child with an assistant (Mom, Dad, or a helper) is a must for this class. We require everyone over the age of 3 to wear masks. Each artist and assistant will have their own workstation and individual art materials. Our teachers are fully vaccinated.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Newnan Times-Herald

Tour of Homes presents check to Backstreet Arts

Newnan Presbyterian Preschool and Kindergarten recently presented a check from the proceeds of their annual Christmas Tour of Homes to Backstreet Arts. From left are Jill Green and Barbara Kookogey, both of Newnan Presbyterian Preschool, Kim Ramey and DeAnna Campbell of Backstreet Arts.
NEWNAN, GA
culturemap.com

The Alta Arts presents Matthew Modine: "Full Metal Jacket Diary" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Alta Arts will host an exhibition of photographs by actor and filmmaker Matthew Modine. The exhibition features large scale aluminum prints of photographs taken while on the set of Stanley Kubrick’s famous film, Full Metal Jacket, in 1987. Modine starred as protagonist, US Marine Private Joker, and documented the filmmaking process using the 1960s era Rolleiflex camera used by his character in the movie.
VISUAL ART
guthrienewsleader.net

Young Artists needed for Festival of the Arts Youth Art Sale

Oklahoma City, OK – Applications are now being accepted for the Festival of the Arts annual Youth Art Sale, which gives local young people the opportunity to showcase their creative works of art. The Youth Art Sale is a one-day event allowing Oklahoma’s emerging young artists the opportunity to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
danvillesanramon.com

Livermore Arts presenting 'Pandemania Days'

From the first mandated shelter in place day on March 17, 2020, through the official lifting of restrictions on June 15, 2021, Bay Area artist Elizabeth Addison publicly posted her daily artwork and writing as a new series, "Pandemania Days." Now Livermore Arts is presenting the collection in its online gallery, which it maintains as well as its physical gallery at the Bankhead Theater.
LIVERMORE, CA
sanjuanjournal.com

Fiber arts emerge as fine art at Artists’ Registry Show

Fiber arts (aka textile arts) have been a diverse and dynamic method of artmaking and storytelling for centuries. The San Juan Islands are home to many skilled fiber artists and their work is increasingly becoming a part of the fine art scene here. The Artists’ Registry Show, currently on tap at the San Juan Islands Museum of Art highlights the art of four such artists, each exploring a different aspect of the medium.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
CSS-Tricks

Mondrian Art in CSS From 5 Code Artists

Mondrian is famous for paintings with big thick black lines forming a grid, where each cell is white, red, yellow, or blue. This aesthetic pairs well with the notoriously rectangular web, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed over the years with CSS developers. I saw some Mondrian Art in CSS going around the other day and figured I’d go looking for others I’ve seen over the years and round them up.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy