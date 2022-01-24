Jillian Moore presents: The Goo-Haus - Visiting Artist in Jewelry and Metal Arts - School of Art and Art History

Location: Do Art (1547 4th Street, San Rafael) Come and play with us! Being messy, in-person, and safe is so exciting for us. Do Art art school begins with this 45-minute art class and is focused on fun, exploratory, engaging, and messy opportunities to learn about art-making. This is a completely hands-on experience where your young artist will want to dress for mess, they will be introduced to amazing art techniques and open-ended experiences that will instill the love of art and discovery. A child with an assistant (Mom, Dad, or a helper) is a must for this class. We require everyone over the age of 3 to wear masks. Each artist and assistant will have their own workstation and individual art materials. Our teachers are fully vaccinated.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO