Info Session: Future Leaders in Public Service Internship Program

uiowa.edu
 3 days ago

Come learn about PAID internship at the Department of Commerce and Department of Transportation....

events.uiowa.edu

lovelandmagazine.com

Are you a Student With a Passion for Journalism? Apply to our Internship Program!

Loveland, Ohio – Are you a student that has a passion for the world of Journalism? Do you often ask yourself how will I get the experience I need to get into a great college Journalism program? Well, look no further! Loveland Magazine is looking for both motivated and creative students that have the work ethic it takes to thrive in Journalism!
LOVELAND, OH
losalamosreporter.com

Community Invited To Virtual Feb. 3 Public Input Session On County Community Services Master Plan

The Los Alamos County Community Services Department (CSD) is using a professional consulting service to assist in the development of an Integrated Community Services Master Plan. This plan will identify and assess existing programs, services, facilities, gaps, and look at future needs, and then integrate these findings into an actionable plan among the key areas of parks, cultural services, social services, recreation, open space, trails, and library. The desire is to produce a 7–10-year road map to systematically invest, improve programs and services, establish best practices, prioritize needs of the community to continuously improve the department, divisions, and quality of life in our community.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Mount Vernon News

Public Announcement For Professional Services

The Board of Knox County Commissioners intends to contract for construction inspection services in connection with the KNO-CR 6-0.00; Upper Fredericktown Road Resurfacing Project. Engineering firms interested in being considered for a contract to provide the required services should reply with a statement of qualifications no later than February 17, 2022. Statements received after this deadline will not be considered.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WPMI

Bishop State hosts info session about new technical program

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bishop State Community College is hosting an information session about its new program, FAME on the Coast, a chapter of Alabama Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education or Alabama FAME. The session will take place on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Bishop State’s Main Campus located at 351 North Broad Street; Mobile, AL 36603.
MOBILE, AL
State
Iowa State
Door County Pulse

Apply for Gathering Ground 2022 Internship Program

Gathering Ground on Washington Island is accepting applications for its 2022 summer internship program, a work-learn-live experience about regenerative agriculture and ecological living that’s open to people aged 18-27 who have an interest in environmental studies, organic and regenerative agriculture, food justice, conservation and communal and ecological living. During...
AGRICULTURE
lanthorn.com

Frederik Meijer Office of Fellowships hosting “Introduction to Fellowships” info sessions

Grand Valley State University offers many opportunities to help students achieve their academic goals. While offerings like scholarships, internships and senior projects are well-known, one of the most important and readily-available opportunities for students and alumni tends to fly under the radar. Fellowships are essentially highly competitive talent searches, most...
COLLEGES
nbc15.com

Dane Co. libraries hope to recruit youth of color in new internship program

DANE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is writing a new chapter for its libraries, and its soon-to-be main characters are youth of color. A pilot for the Ripple Intern Program, run by the county’s Library Service department, is set to launch in the fall. Director Tracy Herold said students in their late teens and early twenties would get hands-on library experience, as well as exposure to a field not widely considered.
DANE COUNTY, WI
carolinacoastonline.com

Peletier residents respond to survey about future services; public safety, environmental preservation get support

PELETIER — A Peletier commissioner has posted an online survey in an effort to find out what services residents in and near the town want in the future. Steven Overby said this week he posted the informal survey on the “Community of Peletier, NC” Facebook page to help the board of commissioners get a better sense of residents’ priorities. It’s also available at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2ERNGZt5sKnD4C1r1txqcov8vDvo-2AF-2M1fpIljpdIaXw/viewform.
PELETIER, NC
Martha's Vineyard Times

Learn about public service

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard, in collaboration with Martha’s Vineyard TV (MVTV), will be sponsoring several interviews with elected officials from Island towns, according to a press release. The goal of the interview series is “to inform citizens about the process of running for local positions.” The interviews will be broadcast live on channel 13. League member Kathy Laskowski said the interviews will be available for streaming on MVTV.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
clarencebee.com

CCSD begins public budget study sessions

In its first public budget study session of the new year, Clarence Central School District shared that it expects some small changes to revenue for the 2022-23 school year and a significant increase in contractual expenses. The two main budget goals are to balance tax impact with quality programming and to address learning loss and mental health needs. “[We need […]
CLARENCE, NY
kchi.com

Executive Session For Board of Public Works

Chillicothe Board of Public Works will meet Thursday in executive session. The meeting will be held at noon at the CMU office. The closed executive session may include legal, real estate, and personnel matters.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Marietta Daily Journal

Local nonprofit accepting applications for tuition-free student program, and paid college summer internship

Now is the time to explore opportunities for summer programs, and Breakthrough Atlanta — a nonprofit organization with a dual mission to increase academic opportunity for underserved students; and to develop the next generation of teachers — is accepting applications for its signature programs available to middle schoolers and college students. These programs are competitive, and applicants are encouraged to apply now.
ATLANTA, GA
KFYR-TV

Minot-area healthcare leaders discuss COVID-19 impact on public services

MINOT, N.D. - Minot and the surrounding area could see public services affected by the latest outbreak of coronavirus according to a report the First District Health Unit gave Tuesday to city leaders. It said Ward County had fifteen long-term care staff sick with COVID, and the Minot Police Department...
MINOT, ND
The Fayette Tribune

Leaders discuss education priorities for pending session

With the aim of entering "a positive (legislative) session for West Virginia in education," the West Virginia Press Association and its executive director, Don Smith, hosted an education-themed panel during Friday's 2022 West Virginia Press Association Legislative Lookahead. The morning session, which focused on education policies, staffing and funding, attracted...
EDUCATION
Government Technology

South Colonie Schools Launch Special Needs Internship Program

(TNS) — Colonie Center Mall has teamed up with the South Colonie school district to provide a unique jobs training and enrichment program for students with special needs. Colonie Community Connection — a work-based initiative that focuses on developing broad, transferable skills for success both in and out of the classroom — was unveiled Tuesday during a celebratory ribbon cutting at the new classroom space at the mall.
COLONIE, NY

