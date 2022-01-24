Info Session: Future Leaders in Public Service Internship Program

The Los Alamos County Community Services Department (CSD) is using a professional consulting service to assist in the development of an Integrated Community Services Master Plan. This plan will identify and assess existing programs, services, facilities, gaps, and look at future needs, and then integrate these findings into an actionable plan among the key areas of parks, cultural services, social services, recreation, open space, trails, and library. The desire is to produce a 7–10-year road map to systematically invest, improve programs and services, establish best practices, prioritize needs of the community to continuously improve the department, divisions, and quality of life in our community.

