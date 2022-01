A full overview of the type system in Julia, and some key things you need to know about it. In my opinion, for being a dynamically-typed language, types still need to be thought of a lot in Julia. This is actually something I much prefer to the other languages out there that are sometimes trying to hide types and implicitly change types for you. Things like that in JavaScript drive me to the brink of insanity, so a type system like Julia’s (amazing) one is quite refreshing to work in. Coming from a lot of other languages, I feel Julia’s type system is quite robust and likely one of the best that I have used.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 12 DAYS AGO