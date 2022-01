MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Bay village is taking a step to go green by offering free plastic bottles to residents that can be filled with cleaning products at a newly installed refill station at city hall. The South Florida community is making history for all of the right reasons. It is the first city in the country to offer residents a fill station for household cleaning supplies to cut down on plastic waste and reduce pollution killing Biscayne Bay. “We see there is plastic in our storm drains and we know that everything in our storm drains end up in the Bay....

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO