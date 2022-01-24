ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Aston Martin DBX 'S' teased ahead of unveil

Pistonheads
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven when Aston makes something monstrously powerful, it doesn't tend to go OTT with the styling. Only those in the know are aware that a DBS Superleggera has more power than a McLaren 720S, and even the one-off Victor - with the One-77's V12 - wasn't festooned with add-ons. Unless it's...

www.pistonheads.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pistonheads

Aston Martin previews new DBX flagship

One day not far in the future, we'll probably look back on this era of supersized, super-powerful, combustion-engined SUVs with a sense of awe. They've never made an awful lot of sense, but nobody can deny the popularity - or the fact that some have been extraordinary cars. From Alpina XB7 to Dodge Durango Hellcat and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT to VW T-Roc R, they really do now come in all shapes and sizes.
CARS
Pistonheads

Prototype Aston Martin V8 Vantage for sale

We've all been stopped in our tracks by a car on a motor show stand. Whether it's the one we've made a beeline for having read everything beforehand or a show-stopping surprise, everyone has a fond memory. Perhaps some of you have been lucky enough to buy that captivating car some years later.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Aston Martin to reveal “world's most powerful luxury SUV” on Feb. 1

Aston Martin has a new DBX variant set for reveal on February 1, and according to the automaker the new variant will be the “world's most powerful luxury SUV.”. It likely won't be the most powerful SUV, though, as that would mean dethroning the Tesla Model X Plaid and its 1,020-hp punch.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Aston Martin Lineup: What’s New on the Vantage, DBX, and More

Aston Martin makes beautiful, expensive cars, but never before has it had such a complete and well-fleshed-out lineup. That's largely due to the debut of the DBX crossover for the 2021 model year, which introduced a modicum of practicality to a range that otherwise consists of coupes and convertibles. Whereas...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Vehicles#Ott#Superleggera#Mclaren#One 77#V12#Dbx#100hp#Urus#Audi#Amg
Motorious

2015 Aston Martin Vanquish Is A Luxurious V12 Supercar

With the power of the iconic Aston Martin V12, this car is the perfect combination of performance and luxury. Aston Martin is one of those European brands whose reputation for high-class fun and sleek, attention-grabbing styling has preceded it for over 109 years. Most people will remember the ever-famous DB5 because of its role in the iconic James Bond films. The series took the Aston Martin brand to the next level as it helped the company transition from a little-known luxury automaker to an international icon in the world of automotive production. Nowadays, the insane engineers at Aston Martin have created some of the most fantastic supercars ever to hit the European automotive market. This particular vehicle is no exception to that rule as it combines that ever-present luxurious style with tons of power and performance, all wrapped up in a sleek modern package. So what is it that makes this car such an excellent purchase for anyone with a passion for fashion and speed?
CARS
Pistonheads

One-of-18 Aston Martin DB9 Sports Pack for sale

A well-established trend exists when it comes to new Aston Martins, stretching back quite a few years now. There's a great deal of excitement about the latest model, which looks fantastic and makes an incredible noise, but when it comes to the driving, it leaves something to be desired. It happened with the V8 Vantage (noticeably improved with the 4.7-litre engine) and with the Rapide, which got a whole lot better as an 'S' with more power and a new gearbox. It's still the case today, in fact; the DB11 AMR was such a step on from the standard V12 just a couple of years after launch that the latter was discontinued, and the Vantage F1 Edition feels exactly like what that car should have been from the get-go.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: McLaren’s 765LT Spider Is a Nimble Beast That Earns Its Place Atop a Very Elite List

“Perhaps the LT [Longtail] brand is what I’m proudest of,” mentioned former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, who stepped down in October of last year. “The cars are daily usable and very exciting even at low speeds, yet they’re amazing on a track. They absolutely hit the spot for McLaren, and for me.” Our conversation took place on a balmy late-summer day in 2020, looking across Silverstone’s pit lane. It was the launch of the 765LT, and Flewitt had just driven several flat-out laps in McLaren’s latest Longtail. Next it was my turn, and the now-sold-out supercar performed just as Flewitt promised. The...
CARS
Motor1.com

Hear The Incredible Aston Martin Valkyrie's V12 Wail On Public Roads

We’re on the cusp of a hypercar golden age. The introduction of a new Le Mans Hypercar class, the shift to electrified performance, and the explosion in the ultra-wealthy population is driving automakers to release ever more extreme performance cars. The Aston Martin Valkyrie is just such a vehicle, and now we have the first confirmed footage of a customer-owned vehicle on public roads.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Pistonheads

Ariel Atom 3 | PH Used Buying Guide

Available for £37,000 (see Verdict text) 2.0-litre Type R inline four, NA or supercharged, rear-wheel drive. You really don't need a supercharged one to go fast. Demand outstripping supply, so values aren't going down. Search for a used Ariel Atom here. Seems hard to believe, but the Ariel Atom...
CARS
Pistonheads

BMW M3 Touring on ice

BMW hasn't exactly been forthcoming with many details when it comes to the new M3 Touring. It hardly needs to be: bringing together 'M3' and 'Touring' in the same model name is enough to have us hanging onto every M GmbH social media post like Taylor Swift fans. We trust you understand.
CARS
Pistonheads

Smart ForTwo Crossblade for sale

Normally I have a penchant for things rare and big and preferably vee-eighty. Six cylinders are also fine, but today's spotted has just half that number. It is rare, though. It's a Smart ForTwo Crossblade. Right, stop sniggering at the back. Yes, this one is the price of a new Volkswagen Polo, but £22,000 isn't an erroneous blip on the fiscal scatter graph of the genre. It's at the upper end of what they go for, sure - but not outlandishly priced by any means. And as I said, it's rare; a lot rarer than a Volkswagen Polo. Have you ever seen one on the road, in the flesh? No, I didn't think so, because they built just 2,000 of them back in 2002. Each one is individually numbered, and Robbie Williams bought number eight.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

Ford Capri 3.0 S | Spotted

You know you want it, right? Indeed, back in 1969 Ford launched the Capri with almost that tagline. "The car you always promised yourself." If you couldn't afford the high-roller stakes required for a two-door coupe from the likes of Aston Martin, Jaguar or Mercedes, no problem. Finally, here was the chance to drive something in the same mould - something with a far swoopier roofline than the dowdy Hunter, Viva, or Cortina you were used to. The post-war good times had come to Britain at last.
CARS
Pistonheads

Infiniti G37 S | High Mile Club

Although not having Nissan's latest sports car (yes, we're still upset) available in Europe is a shame, it's an understandable move. By their nature, twin-turbo V6s aren't exactly efficient, and the Z car ethos clashes somewhat with the (much less interesting) lifestyle conveyed by the rest of the manufacturer's range. Add to that the fact the old 370Z didn't sell enormously well anyway, and the decision was pretty much made for Nissan. A pity, but a predictable one.
CARS
Robb Report

Watch: The New $2.6 Million Lamborghini Countach Just Hit the Streets for the First Time

After wowing crowds at Pebble Beach last August, the new Lamborghini Countach has made a decidedly dramatic debut on public roads. The hybrid supercar, which was designed in honor of the original Countach’s 50th birthday, tore through the Italian countryside with two of its formative predecessors in tow: the first Countach LP 400 to roll off the line and the last Countach 25th Anniversary model ever produced. Aside from the sheer spectacle, the trio’s ride highlighted the evolution of the iconic Raging Bull from an angular ‘80s ride to a futuristic four-wheeler. The commemorative edition is known officially as the Countach LPI...
CARS
Pistonheads

Ferrari FF | Spotted

Assuming all goes to plan, Ferrari's new Purosangue SUV will be shown to the world this year. Nothing quite validates an idea like Maranello getting on board with it, and having witnessed the success of cars like the Lamborghini Urus, the manufacturer has been compelled to join the super SUV fray. But not with an SUV, of course - the Purosangue will be an FUV, or 'Ferrari Utility Vehicle'...
CARS
Pistonheads

Porsche 911 (996) GT2 Clubsport | PH Heroes

I have a great fondness for the Porsche 996. Not because it's currently the cheapest route into 911 ownership, but because it was the first modern-feeling 911. People can crow all they want about its fried-egg headlights and liquid cooling, yet I'd have a 996 in my stable in a heartbeat. The driving position is fundamentally sound, the cabin ergonomics are fathomable, and 996s drive with way more civility than any of their air-cooled predecessors. All except this one, if reputations are to be believed. Everyone knows the Porsche 996 GT2 isn't civil. It's the devil child, or to use the more common colloquialism: the widowmaker. That's not rubbish, either. I remember a colleague of mine, who was affiliated with Porsche at the time the 996 GT2 was launched, telling me about a customer who picked up his new one and didn't make it home. Ever.
CARS
Pistonheads

Mini Recharged aims to electrify classic models

"The conversion of classic Minis to an electric drive combines traditional values with future-oriented technology." You gotta love a press release. If you can tell us what "future-orientated" means when BMW-Mini is sticking a bit of definitely very current battery tech into a classic Mini, then you're better at this game than we are. But that there is the nub of this announcement.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll Is No Longer Just One of Those F1 Pay Drivers

Formula 1 is in a great place, with a grid populated by both young stars on the rise and veteran champions who still have talent to spare. Somewhere in between is Lance Stroll, the son of Canadian business magnate Lawrence Stroll. If the name Lawrence Stroll sounds vaguely familiar, that would be from his ownership of both the Aston Martin F1 team and a significant chunk of the Aston Martin road car operation. It makes Stroll the effective face of pay drivers in modern auto racing.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy