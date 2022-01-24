ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men who worry more may develop heart disease and diabetes risk factors at younger ages

Cover picture for the articleIn a long-term study of men in the U.S., more high-risk factors for heart disease and Type 2 diabetes developed earlier in life among those who reported more feelings of worry or feeling overwhelmed compared to those with lower levels of worry. The study’s results suggest that men prone...

Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
Woman's World

Brewing Your Coffee Like This Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke

As an avid coffee drinker, I usually float between sipping espresso and drip coffee to get my daily caffeine fix. While this is just a personal preference flavor-wise, it turns out these two styles of brew have differing health effects. New research suggests that drinking unfiltered coffee such as espresso and French press comes with long-term health risks like an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
studyfinds.org

Men who live alone, regularly break up with their partners at higher risk of harmful inflammation

LONDON — Breakups are never easy, but a new study finds they may also be bad for a man’s health as well. Researchers in Denmark found that men who experience more relationship breakups and live alone longer have higher levels of inflammatory markers in their blood. It’s a problem that could increase a person’s risk of poor health and even death.
hazard-herald.com

Four Factors in Midlife Predict a Healthy Old Age for Women

TUESDAY, Jan. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Examining a woman's health in midlife can predict her health decades later, researchers say. Four specific factors — higher body mass index (BMI), smoking, arthritis and depressive symptoms — at age 55 are associated with clinically important declines in physical health 10 years later, a new study reports.
The Independent

Fears of Covid ‘domino effect’ as deaths from heart disease and strokes rise

The Covid crisis may have caused a “dangerous domino effect” on people’s health, campaigners warned, as deaths from heart disease and strokes both increased.Official figures showed there were 6,727 deaths from coronary heart disease in 2020 – the highest total since 2017.Meanwhile, deaths from strokes increased to 2,180, the largest number since 2016, with the number of strokes recorded at the highest level for a decade at 9,352.New report from @P_H_S_Official on #heartdisease & #stroke highlights impact of #covid19 on our wider health. Highest no. of strokes in a decade, sharp drop in hospital discharges & increase in deaths. Read the...
MedicalXpress

What heart and stroke patients need to know about COVID-19 in 2022

Two years into the pandemic, researchers have learned a lot about how COVID-19 affects people with heart disease and stroke survivors. But like the coronavirus itself, what everyone needs to know keeps evolving. "You can't assume that what was true three months ago is true now," said Dr. James de...
phillyvoice.com

Long-term anxiety may put people at higher risk of heart disease

It's common knowledge that too much stress is bad for our health, but some people are more naturally prone to anxiety than others. Scientists are still exploring whether a lifetime of worry puts people at higher risk for certain diseases. A study published Monday in the Journal of the American...
MedicalXpress

Blood proteins could be the key to a long and healthy life, study finds

Two blood proteins have been shown by scientists to influence how long and healthy a life we live, research suggests. Developing drugs that target these proteins could be one way of slowing the aging process, according to the largest genetic study of aging. As we age, our bodies begin to...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Are kids who had COVID-19 more likely to develop diabetes? Disease expert says study is premature

PITTSBURGH — As coronavirus cases continue to rise in our area due to the omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a major study saying kids who had COVID-19 are more likely to develop Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes more than 30 days after infection than kids who have not had COVID-19. The research reviewed data collected from more than 2.5 million patients under the age of 18 from March 2020 to June 2021.
Wyoming News

Young Women at Higher Risk for Stroke Than Male Peers: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds. Of the nearly 800,000 Americans who suffer a stroke each year, 10% to 15% are adults age 45 or younger, according to the American Heart Association. The new research suggests that young women may face a particular risk: Those age...
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
