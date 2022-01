Vodafone will start turning off its 3G network in 2023 as part of plans to improve 4G and 5G services for customers, the mobile operator has announced.The telecoms firm said the programme will see 3G coverage gradually phased out and replaced by strengthened 4G and 5G services, which offer faster, more reliable connectivity.The 3G shutdown comes 17 years after Vodafone launched its coverage in the UK, with the network having handled nearly 500 billion minutes of calls, the company said, but comes as reliance on it continues to decrease – according to Vodafone less than 4% of data on its...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO