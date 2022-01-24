Missing Coral Springs Man Miguel Negron Has Been Found

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs police said Miguel Negron, who had been reported missing on Sunday, has been found.

The 79-year-old was last around 4:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive. He was wearing a white sweater, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Police tweeted that he was located just before 8 a.m. and that was safe and sound.