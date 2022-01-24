Missing Coral Springs Man Miguel Negron Has Been Found

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two males caught on camera getting into an altercation with two women at a Lauderdale Lakes gas station.
It happened Friday, January 21st, at the RaceTrac in the 3200 block of W Oakland Park Boulevard.
Cellphone video shows a woman at a gas pump arguing with one of the males. When a second woman, who recorded the video, tried to intervene, the male then confronted her and knocked the phone out of her hand.
When she went to get her phone, the second male ran over, grabbed her by her hair, and began to pull her, according to the sheriff’s office. She was eventually able to flee and recovered her phone which the male had tossed.
Anyone with information that can help the sheriff’s investigation is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
Comments / 0