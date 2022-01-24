ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Caution Advised for Space Heater Use While Sleeping

By Mary McClintock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick McWilliams reporting – As temperatures dipped into the single digits and below over the weekend, local fire officials are once again offering warnings about supplemental heat. Following tragedies earlier this year around the nation related to small, electric...

makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Space Heaters to Keep You Warm

Winters can be chilly, and the best space heaters can make all the difference. Warming up our living space makes it easy to relax and live comfortably. The space heater market is filled with hundreds of options. These products are all equipped with the necessary safety features, including tip-over switches, overheat protection, safe-to-touch exteriors, and more to ensure your safety.
wtaq.com

Space Heater Believed To Be The Source Of House Fire

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ) – Officials say a space heater in a bathroom likely started a fire at a Kaukauna home early this morning. Firefighters were called to 210 Whitney St. around 1:30 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from a bathroom window. The home occupant said he awoke...
Fremont Tribune

Official warns of concerns with space heaters in older homes

Before you use a space heater in your older home, you might want to listen to Calvin Pospisil. Pospisil is senior engineering associate for the Fremont Department of Utilities. He knows the dangers that can occur and has tips for how people can prevent home fires. If you live in...
9&10 News

Tips to Remember When Using a Space Heater

Frigid temperatures in Northern Michigan mean people are plugging in their space heaters, but they can be dangerous. The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates portable heaters are responsible for about 1,700 fires per year; about 80 of them are deadly. “I can think of a number of them throughout my...
Star-Tribune

How to use space heaters safely this winter

According to the National Fire Protection Association, half of home heating equipment fires are reported during the months of December, January and February. Space heaters are a major factor in those fires.
97.5 WOKQ

Hampton, NH Fire Chief Offers Tips to Safely Using Space Heaters

Sunday's tragic New York City fire killed 17 people (mostly children), and serves as a reminder about safely using space heaters. The fire on the second and third floor of a Bronx high rise has been called the second most deadly US home fire in nearly 40 years by the National Fire Protection Association. It started with a malfunctioning space heater in a bedroom, according to New York Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.
NBC 26 WGBA

Kaukauna fire caused by space heater in bathroom

The Kaukauna Fire Department responded at 1:33 a.m. to a fire at 210 Whitney Street where a single-family residential building was found to have smoke coming from the side of the home and bathroom window. Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire in the bathroom.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

6 Tips to Safely Using Your Space Heater Before You Turn it On

So you have that one room that tends to be a bit colder than the rest? How do you keep it warm? An electric fireplace? A space heater? There are many different kinds of space heater that you can bring into your home, but with all electrical appliances there are a couple of things that you need to keep in mind to make sure that your family stays safe and warm.
WMUR.com

Fire officials urge safe use of space heaters as more frigid weather moves in

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The bitter cold moving into New Hampshire on Friday night has fire officials concerned about people making unsafe decisions as they try to stay warm. Fire officials said hundreds of fires each year are traced to heating devices and generators. People will often also not set up generators properly outside the house, leading to dangerous levels of carbon dioxide in the home.
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Fire Department reminds us to use space heaters safely

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) In bitter cold weather, space heaters are extremely popular. But they’ve caused some tragic fires over the years. Wheeling Assistant Fire Chief Deric Jamison says the number one rule is to plug your space heater directly into the wall socket. “Never into a power strip, and never into an extension cord,” […]
chicago.gov

Space Heater Safety Tips

Keep all sides of the heater at least 3 feet from beds, clothes, curtains, papers, sofas and other items that can catch fire. Never run the heater's cord under rugs or carpeting and never power the heater with an extension cord or power strip. Make sure the heater is not...
Daily Iowan

Experts warn of space heaters, cooking fires this winter

With the cold months upon Iowa, warmth may come at a cost. Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January, and February, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In 2021, Iowa City suffered 183 fires overall, 44 of which were cooking fires that didn’t do any damage...
CBS New York

FDNY Reminds New Yorkers To Use Space Heaters Safely As Temperatures Dip

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As temperatures drop overnight Saturday, the FDNY is reminding everyone how to safely use space heaters at home. The warning comes in the wake of the deadly Bronx high-rise fire, which officials say was sparked by a space heater. It’s going to be a cold one tonight, New Yorkers! If you’re using a space heater to stay warm, be #FDNYSmart and plug your heater directly into the wall. See more tips at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY pic.twitter.com/0xStZkp3S7 — FDNY (@FDNY) January 22, 2022 Here are some tips: Don’t use extension cords. Plug the space heater directly into the wall. Keep it at least three feet away from bedding and other flammable materials. Turn off the space heater before leaving the room or going to sleep. .@NYCDHS’s Code Blue is in effect until tomorrow, Sunday, January 23 at 8:00 AM. If you see a homeless person outside in these frigid temperatures, please call us at 311. pic.twitter.com/4zM9FV6feA — New York City 311 (@nyc311) January 22, 2022 A Code Blue went into effect Saturday night. Temperatures in the city will feel like the teens early Sunday morning.
Post-Journal

Space Heater Blamed In Pomfret Fire

POMFRET — A fire at 8317 Kelly Hill Road is being blamed on a propane space heater. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Team said the fire originated on the floor of the residence due to a propane space heater being placed in close proximity to debris and a propane tank. No injuries were reported.
local21news.com

Space heater ignites house in Springettsbury Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Jan. 26, York Area United Fire & Rescue was dispatched with the help of mutual aid departments to a fire in Springettsbury Township on South Royal Street in the morning. Within four minuets of being dispatched the first unit arrived. When the fire was...
People

Here's How to Minimize Your Chances of Causing a Fire When Using a Space Heater

With cold temperatures affecting much of the U.S. this winter, many families may turn to space heaters for warmth. The portable devices can heat a medium-sized area of a home using electricity or a burnable fuel. But, according to the National Fire Protection Association, the devices account for around 81 percent of home heating fire deaths, with nearly half of those occurring during the winter months of December, January and February.
