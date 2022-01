January 15, 2022 - WASHINGTON – On December 29, 2021, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) sent a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers. for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding information he obtained from independent researchers. These researchers used publicly available data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to uncover a potential disturbing relationship between COVID-19 adverse event reports and certain vaccine lots. Senator Johnson asked the FDA and CDC for a response to his letter no later than January 12, 2022. To date, the FDA and CDC have not responded– reinforcing their arrogant lack of transparency and unwillingness to be held accountable.

