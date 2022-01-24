ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medical News Forecast for January 24-30

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynne Peterson is the Senior Writer for Trends-in-Medicine. Here is the medical news to watch for Jan. 24-30, 2022. Dermatology: The hybrid Maui Derm for Dermatologists meeting will take place Jan. 24-28 in Maui, Hawaii, and virtually. Among the data to watch: Additional data from the phase IIb trial of Connect...

SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KATU.com

New COVID-19 subvariant 'BA.2' detected in the state of Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Washington has logged two confirmed cases of BA.2, a new subvariant of COVID-19. "A subvariant, basically, just means it’s a virus that has a different sequence. One of the things that we do know, is it looks as if it’s related to omicron variant," said Dr. Ken Stedman, professor of biology at Portland State University.
PORTLAND, OR
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA Halts Use Of 2 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Shown To Struggle Against Omicron

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the removal of two monoclonal antibody treatments after evidence showed they’re less effective against the Omicron variant. In a news release, the FDA said the Omicron variant makes up 99% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. “Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than Omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time. This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
physiciansweekly.com

Eculizumab for Refractory Thrombosis in Antiphospholipid Syndrome.

Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) is characterized by arterial and/or venous thrombosis with antiphospholipid antibodies. Dysregulation of the complement pathway has been implicated in APS pathophysiology. We report successful use of eculizumab, an anti-C5 monoclonal antibody, in controlling and preventing recurrent thrombosis in a refractory case of APS. An 18-year-old female was diagnosed with APS after developing extensive unprovoked deep vein thrombosis of axillary, inferior vena cava and brachiocephalic veins. Thrombophilia evaluation revealed triple positive lupus anti-coagulant, beta-2 glycoprotein IgM, IgA and anti-cardiolipin antibodies (each >40U/mL) with persistently positive titers after 12 weeks. She was refractory to multiple anticoagulants alone (enoxaparin, fondaparinux, apixaban, rivaroxaban, and warfarin) with antiplatelet (aspirin and clopidogrel) and adjunctive therapies (hydroxychloroquine, immunosuppression with steroids and rituximab, and plasmapheresis). Despite these, she continued to develop recurrent thrombosis, and additionally developed hepatic infarction and pulmonary embolism with failure to decrease titers after 6 weeks of plasma exchange. Following this event, eculizumab (600mg weekly x 4 weeks followed by 900mg every 2 weeks) was initiated in combination with fondaparinux, aspirin, clopidogrel and hydroxychloroquine. She has remained on this regimen without recurrence of thrombosis. Our case suggests that eculizumab may have a role as a therapeutic option in refractory thrombosis in APS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

