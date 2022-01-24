ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Daridorexant Improves Sleep Outcomes for Adults With Insomnia

Cover picture for the articleDaridorexant, a dual orexin receptor antagonist approved by the FDA in January 2022 for insomnia disorders, improved sleep outcomes at doses of 25 mg or 50 mg with a favorable safety profile, two phase III trials found. In addition, the 50 mg dose significantly reduced patient-reported daytime sleepiness, reported...

How to Improve Sleep Habits to Support Emotional Wellness?

Emotional and mental health are as important as physical health. If you’re not emotionally and mentally well, you won’t be able to enjoy the pleasant moments in your life and your energy will be quite low at school or work. It can also weaken your immune system, which can lead to other chronic health problems down the line. One of the main reasons for poor emotional wellbeing is sleep deprivation, and it’s quite common among individuals nowadays to compromise on sleep because of strenuous work or school life. Other factors can also contribute to the lack of sleep in people. Therefore, it’s best to make a calming sleep environment and invest in comfortable bedding, like a hypoallergenic Mela duvet cover for a good night’s sleep.
This sleep habit could improve your mental health

Several studies have linked the amount and quality of sleep a person gets to their mental health. But going to bed and waking up at irregular times can also bring on bad moods and depression. Sleep deprivation has also been linked to reduced immunity to viruses like the common cold.
OTC Cannabidiol Products Tied to Improved Pain, Sleep, Anxiety

Over-the-counter cannabidiol (CBD) products appear to improve pain, sleep, and anxiety disorders, preliminary research suggests. Interim findings from the Advancing CBD Education and Science (ACES), a 100% virtual, open label, randomized controlled trial, show study participants experienced various degrees of "clinically meaningful" improvements in sleep quality, anxiety, and pain. “ACES...
Try these tips to improve your sleep

“I couldn’t sleep well last night, and I’m a bear,” my husband cautioned as we were getting ready for work. I understood that he was not going to be a teddy bear. I took a detour on our home to avoid interaction. Actually, he wasn’t a grumpy...
Association of parental and adolescent emotion-related factors with adolescent chronic pain behaviors.

Chronic pain is a prevalent condition in youth, and the pain experience is strongly influenced by emotional processes. Studying emotion variability and regulation (ER) may help better understand pain behavior. As the development of emotion-related abilities predominantly takes place in the family context, examining ER within parent-adolescent dyads is important. We set out to test the association of parent and adolescent ER and adolescent emotional variability with adolescent pain behavior (ie, pain interference, activity avoidance, and activity engagement). A sample of 56 adolescents (Mage = 14.5, 85.7% women) with chronic pain and one of their parents (92.9% mothers) participated in this study. Adolescents completed baseline measures of average pain intensity, ER, and mean positive and negative affect. Furthermore, adolescents completed an electronic diary for 14 consecutive days, reporting on emotional state, activity avoidance, activity engagement, and pain interference. Parents completed measures of ER and their own history of pain. We performed a variable selection procedure, the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator method, to determine important predictors of adolescent pain behavior. Adolescent high positive affect was associated with more activity engagement, less pain interference, and less activity avoidance, indicating that positive affect might enhance the willingness to engage in activities in the presence of pain. Adolescent ER strategy emotional reappraisal and parents’ own history of pain were predictors of less activity engagement. Parent ER was not related to adolescent ER. In conclusion, our results highlight the potential of enhancing positive affect as an intervention target for chronic pain.
A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
Have Covid? Local doctor says do this to help your symptoms

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Right now nearly 8400 Texomans are currently fighting Covid-19. Dr. Minaxi Rathod said treating COVID isn’t an exact science, but if you do come down with the virus, there are a few home remedies you can try. “The best thing is to stay home, take...
ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
This Supplement Could Help Ease Anxiety and Improve Your Sleep Quality

Despite loving a lazy day in bed, sleep hasn’t always been one of my strong suits. I tend to toss and turn, often waking up in the middle of the night to check my phone. I’ll be the first to admit that my sleep quality isn’t the best, and it seems like no soothing sleep spray or comfy bedding can truly remedy the issue. So I was excited to come across new research that suggests taking daily probiotic supplements could be a simple solution for better sleep.
How Many Steps to Walk Away From Diabetes?

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When older people cut back on physical activity, their risk of type 2 diabetes rises. But walking regularly can help, a new study suggests. The more steps you take -- and the more intensely you walk -- the lower your odds for type 2 diabetes, researchers found. To assess the link between walking and diabetes risk, they enrolled more than 4,800 women, 65...
