The flu shot won't make you sick. Nor is it only for the very young and the elderly. The flu vaccine is surrounded by myths and misconceptions. Every year, some people cite a myriad of myths and misconceptions as reasons they're hesitant to get a flu shot, says Dr. Daniel McGee, a pediatric hospitalist at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. McGee figures he's heard them all, from "the flu shot will give you the flu," to "I don't need the flu shot because I already had the flu this year."

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO