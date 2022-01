A heart transplant is always going to be about the most serious medical procedure going, and that is only slightly less true for cars than it is for people. While our collective motoring future seems almost certain to be electric, the idea of converting existing classics to become EVs is a much more controversial one, especially given the gentle use most older ones typically receive. Arguments on the merits of such electro-mods will likely continue to, and even through, the ban on the sale of new combustion engines.

CARS ・ 20 HOURS AGO