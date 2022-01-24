Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Announces 2022 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announces a business update and reflects on recent progress with its pioneering, personalized T cell therapy programs targeting clonal neoantigens known as cNeT. As the original mutations formed early in cancer’s development, clonal neoantigens are protein markers that are present on all of an individual’s cancer cells but are absent from healthy tissue. Achilles has developed industry-leading clonal neoantigen discovery technology using real world patient data (TRACERx) and its proprietary bioinformatics platform (PELEUS®) to enable the identification of each patient’s unique clonal neoantigens. With this expertise, Achilles aims to target all of a patient’s tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue, thereby delivering a true precision T cell therapy for the first time using genomic information from a tumor.

