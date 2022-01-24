ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Reports Publication of Oral HAE Therapy KVD900 Phase 1 Data

 3 days ago

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced data from the Phase 1 clinical trials of oral,...

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Announces Positive Initial Biomarker Data For TSHA-101, the First Bicistronic Gene Therapy in Clinical Development, Demonstrating Normalization of β-Hexosaminidase A Enzy

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today reported positive initial serum β-hexosaminidase A (Hex A) enzyme activity data for TSHA-101 in patients with Sandhoff and Tay-Sachs diseases, which represent two forms of GM2 gangliosidosis. Today's data are the first ever to support the bicistronic vector approach in humans delivering both HEXA and HEXB genes in the endogenous ratio.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Lipocine (LPCN) Reports Peer-Reviewed Publication of Phase 3 Study Results for TLANDO

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of positive Phase 3 clinical data from the Dosing Validation ("DV") study which evaluated the fixed-dose oral testosterone undecanoate, TLANDO, for the treatment of hypogonadism. As previously disclosed, the DV study met its primary endpoint, with TLANDO restoring testosterone levels to the normal range in hypogonadal males. The paper entitled, "A New Oral Testosterone (TLANDO) Treatment Regimen Without Dose Titration Requirement for Male Hypogonadism," is published in Andrology and can be found online here.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) Announces Publication of Preclinical Data on MDNA11

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of preclinical data on MDNA11, the Company's selective, long-acting and novel IL-2 super-agonist. The paper, which was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, is entitled, "Fine-tuned Long-Acting Interleukin-2 Superkine Potentiates Durable Immune Responses in Mice and Non-Human Primate."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Vaccinex (VCNX) Reports Two Complete Responses in First Three Patients Enrolled in the Phase 1b/2 KEYNOTE-B84 Study of Pepinemab in Combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Recurrent

Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX, Vaccinex, the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D), today reported positive interim response data in the Phase Ib segment of the KEYNOTE-B84 study of Vaccinex's pepinemab in combination with Merck's (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) Reports Positive Phase 2 Virology Data Demonstrating SAB-185 Met Criteria for Advancement to Phase 3

SAB Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today reported positive Phase 2 safety and efficacy data demonstrating that SAB-185 met the criteria required for advancement to Phase 3 in the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) COVID-19 ACTIV-2 Trial.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Reports Data on Phase 1b Clinical Trial of SBP-101 in Combination with Gemcitabine and Nab-Paclitaxel

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer today announced the presentation of interim clinical data from its Phase 1b combination therapy study of SBP-101, a proprietary polyamine analogue, with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Meeting that took place January 20-22, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BeiGene reports findings from phase 3 trial of tislelizumab in gastric cancer (updated)

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces positive findings from the Phase 3 RATIONALE 305 trial of tislelizumab versus placebo in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma. At the interim analysis, tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy met the primary...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical & Biotech
Economy
Industry
Allergy
MediWound (MDWD) Reports Positive Topline Results From US Phase 2 Trial of EscharEx

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced positive topline results from its U.S. Phase 2 clinical study of EscharEx® for the debridement of venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that patients treated with EscharEx had a statistically significant higher incidence of complete debridement compared to the gel vehicle, with a p-value of 0.004.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Reports Phase 1b Data for FMX114 from Phase 1b/2a Trial

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) today announced that it has completed the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) (Study VY2021-01). FMX114 is VYNE's proprietary investigational combination gel formulation of tofacitinib and fingolimod. The product is being developed to address both the source and cause of inflammation in AD. FMX114 has the potential to be the first topical combination product for the treatment of AD as well as the first topical product in clinical development that utilizes the sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulation mode of action.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Immix Biopharma (IMMX) Reports Positive IMX-110 Phase 1b/2a Interim Clinical Trial Safety Data Demonstrating 100% Completion of Planned Treatment Cycles

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced positive interim clinical trial safety data demonstrating 100% completion of IMX-110 planned treatment cycles in its ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. Historically, 43-67% of patients have completed planned treatment cycles with approved drugs used to treat soft tissue sarcoma (STS) according to Demetri et al., 2016, and Schöffski et al., 2016. Completion of planned treatment cycles refers to lack of drug-related interruptions (cycle delays, dose reductions, or dose interruptions due to drug toxicity).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Reports Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrating the Clinical and Economic Benefits of Lenzilumab

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called 'cytokine storm,' today announced a peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of Medical Economics (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13696998.2022.2030148) citing the clinical and associated health economic benefits of lenzilumab. The publication demonstrated, in all cases, lenzilumab plus SOC improved all specified clinical outcomes compared with SOC alone. Lenzilumab plus SOC, resulted in an estimated cost savings of $13,190 per patient (net savings of $3,190, after an assumed price of $10,000 for lenzilumab) in those receiving remdesivir with baseline C-Reactive Protein (CRP) levels <150 mg/L, and aged <85 years, the primary analysis population in the fully enrolled ACTIV-5/BET-B study. In other subpopulations, per-patient savings were also observed, including those aged <85 years with baseline CRP <150mg/L with or without remdesivir (cost savings = $11,858, net cost savings = $1,858) and within the subpopulation of Black/African American patients with baseline CRP <150mg/L (cost savings = $23,154, net cost savings = $13,154).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 119,000 shares of its common stock to one employee outside Fusion's 2020 Stock Option and Incentive Plan. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individual becoming an employee of Fusion in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Will Report Full 18-Month HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran Results SFNP Meeting

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that the Company will present full 18-month results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis, at the Société Francophone du Nerf Périphérique (SFNP) Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held January 21-22 in Paris, France, and convenes healthcare professionals focused on the peripheral nervous system. The Company previously announced positive topline 18-month results from the HELIOS-A study in October 2021. David Adams M.D., Ph.D., Department of Neurology, Coordinator of the National Reference Center for Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (FAP) and Rare Neuropathies, Bicêtre Hospital, Greater Paris University Hospitals, AP-HP, will present "HELIOS-A: Study of Vutrisiran in Patients with hATTR Amyloidosis" on January 21, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Endo International (ENDP) Announces Publication of New AVEED Data

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today the publication of data from a population pharmacokinetic (PK) modeling and simulation study, evaluating potential dosing flexibility of AVEED® (testosterone undecanoate) in hypogonadal males. The objective of this population PK analysis was to assess the potential impact of a more frequent dose regimen of testosterone undecanoate (8 weeks vs. 10 weeks) on exposure parameters of clinical interest. The current FDA-approved recommended dose of AVEED® is 3 mL (750 mg) injected intermuscularly, followed by 3 mL (750 mg) injected after 4 weeks, then 3 mL (750 mg) injected every 10 weeks thereafter.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Q&A: The evolving data on treating COVID-19 patients

Remdesivir. Monoclonal antibodies. Rheumatoid medication to treat COVID-19. Bills hoping to legitimize ivermectin. Fourteen drugs with emergency use authorization and only one with full approval. With dueling medical advice from social media and physicians, it’s no wonder ever-evolving COVID-19 treatment is hard to decipher.  But here’s where it gets really complicated – especially for medical […] The post Q&A: The evolving data on treating COVID-19 patients appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PUBLIC HEALTH

