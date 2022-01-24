KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Reports Publication of Oral HAE Therapy KVD900 Phase 1 Data

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm,’ today announced a peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of Medical Economics (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/13696998.2022.2030148) citing the clinical and associated health economic benefits of lenzilumab. The publication demonstrated, in all cases, lenzilumab plus SOC improved all specified clinical outcomes compared with SOC alone. Lenzilumab plus SOC, resulted in an estimated cost savings of $13,190 per patient (net savings of $3,190, after an assumed price of $10,000 for lenzilumab) in those receiving remdesivir with baseline C-Reactive Protein (CRP) levels <150 mg/L, and aged <85 years, the primary analysis population in the fully enrolled ACTIV-5/BET-B study. In other subpopulations, per-patient savings were also observed, including those aged <85 years with baseline CRP <150mg/L with or without remdesivir (cost savings = $11,858, net cost savings = $1,858) and within the subpopulation of Black/African American patients with baseline CRP <150mg/L (cost savings = $23,154, net cost savings = $13,154).

