Maldives-based airline Maldivian has placed an order for 3 new ATR aircraft to begin the process of replacing its older fleet of Dash 8 aircraft. Maldivian which is run under government-owned entity Island Aviation Services Limited, operates flights throughout the Maldives archipelago, and to international destinations such as Bangladesh, India, China and Thailand. The airline is now looking to phase out its aging Bombardier Dash 8 Q200s and Q300s in favor of two ATR 72-600s and one ATR 42-600. The new ATRs will be used to operate domestic routes to the larger Maldivian islands, and will be power by ATR’s recently introduced PW127XT engines which save 3% more fuel and reduce maintenance cost by as much as 20% over previous models in the 42 and 72 line.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO