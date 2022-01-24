ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The mysterious final resting place of Merle Haggard

Cover picture for the articleAccomplished biographer Marc Eliot tackles the tale of one of country music’s greatest legends in his new book, The Hag: The Life, Times, and Music of Merle Haggard. Previously, the best-selling author’s written books with James Brown, Donna Summer, and Barry White, and taken on the stories of the Eagles, Bruce...

