BTC/USD – Daily Chart. The BTC/USD daily chart showcases the crypto-economic market holds a lower high at $37,500 in the bearish channel trend lines. The 14-day SMA indicator is beneath the 50-day SMA indicator. And they are above the current trading spot. The Stochastic Oscillators relatively face northbound above the range of 40, attempting to close their lines in the near time. That indicates the possibility of seeing a southward price reversion in no time.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO