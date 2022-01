Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The growth of the crypto market and blockchain sector has been nothing short of sensational over the course of 2020 and 2021, but Sydney blockchain company Chrono.Tech has enjoyed a particularly impressive run. Chrono’s suite of blockchain-based solutions for the HR and recruitment industry have attracted large numbers of new users as COVID-19 forced a change in working patterns and employment opportunities. Combined with some judicious decisions to build out its offerings and broaden its appeal, Chrono has capitalised on the new normal brought about by life in a pandemic and post-pandemic world, with the result that its ecosystem has exploded in user numbers and value.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO