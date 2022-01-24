ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenir expands in Chinese LNG bunkering

naturalgasworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company will market LNG bunkering at the port of Shanghai and support the refuelling of CMA CGM containerships there. UK-based Avenir LNG said on January 24 it had agreed to co-operate...

www.naturalgasworld.com

naturalgasworld.com

Elengy signs commercial deals on French LNG storage

The storage facility will be supplied with LNG from Elengy's Fos sur Mer import terminal. French LNG company Elengy said on January 27 it had signed the first commercial agreements on storing LNG at a planned facility in Reichstett in northeast France. The LNG terminal operator signed a memorandum on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

PX Group to operate Norwegian LNG plant

PX Group will operate North Sea Midstream Partners LNG plant [Image: Gasum Group via PX]. UK infrastructure management company PX Group (PX) has been appointed operator of the North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) Risavika LNG plant (RLP) in Norway, the company said January 27. RLP uses renewable energy and processes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

China's president prioritises food, energy security

China's president Xi pushes gradual withdrawal from traditional energy. China's president Xi Jinping says low-carbon initiatives should not risk energy and food security, according to various reports. In a January 24 speech to Communist Party leaders, Xi said energy transition goals should not come at the risk of the "normal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Another major Chinese tech firm expands use of the country's digital currency

Meituan will now let users pay for offline services from hotels to movie tickets with China's digital currency, known as the digital yuan or e-CNY. China's technology companies including Tencent and JD.com have been helping to widen the use of the digital yuan. Experts have questioned the incentives for people...
TECHNOLOGY
naturalgasworld.com

India's BPCL to spend over $1bn on new city gas projects

The company won licences to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households in six geographical areas bid out in the latest 11th bidding round. Indian state-owned energy company BPCL will spend 100bn rupees ($1.34bn) in developing new city gas distribution (CGD) projects in areas for which it secured licences in the latest bidding round, it said on January 25.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Variety

Tencent Expands U.K. Presence With Approval on $1.25 Billion Acquisition of Sumo Games Group

Tencent, the Chinese entertainment and tech group, was given approval last week to move ahead with its planned $1.27 billion (£900 million) acquisition of games group Sumo Group. The purchase, first announced in July last year, is one of the Chinese giant’s largest moves to date in the U.K. Sumo is best known for “Sackboy: A Big Adventure,” a title published by Sony, as well as racing games based on Sega’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise. Tencent has owned 8.75% of the company since 2019. It offered £5.13 per Sumo share for the stock which is listed on the AIM section of the London Stock...
BUSINESS
lngindustry.com

TotalEnergies launches ship-to-containership LNG bunkering operation

CMA CGM BALI, a 15 000 TEU LNG-powered containership is deployed on the MEX 1 service, connecting Asia and South Europe. She has been refuelled by TotalEnergies’ Gas Vitality, the first LNG bunker vessel based in France, with approximately 6000 m3 of LNG, by means of a ship-to-ship transfer alongside the Eurofos container terminal, while the containership carried out cargo operations simultaneously. The Gas Vitality is TotalEnergies' second chartered LNG bunker vessel and owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Nakilat takes delivery of fourth newbuild LNGC

This is the final LNG newbuild carrier to be delivered to Global Shipping Co., a joint venture between Nakilat and Maran Ventures. Qatari shipowner Nakilat has taken delivery of a newbuild LNG carrier, Global Sealine, which will be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat Shipping Qatar (NSQL), the company said on January 24.
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

JGC, Aker to design Far East LNG plant

They were chosen over two other shortlisted bidders, France's Technip Energies and US contractor McDermott. Russian firm Globaltek announced on January 25 it had hired Japan's JGC and Norway's Aker Solutions to u...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Rising local gas output, high LNG prices to hit Indian LNG imports: Fitch

The country’s gas output increased by 22% year/year in April-December 2021, according to the latest government data. India’s LNG imports during the first half of FY2023 (April 2022-March 2023) are likely to be lower due to rising domestic gas production and high global LNG prices, Fitch Ratings said in a note published on January 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK's Oracle plans coal-to-gas project in Pakistan

Oracle has teamed up with Pakistan’s Sui Southern Gas Co to develop a synthetic natural gas (syngas) project utilising coal from Thar. London-listed Oracle Power has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan’s Sui Southern Gas Co (SSGC) to develop a synthetic natural gas (syngas) project utilising coal from Thar, the company said on January 24.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Indian LNG imports down 5% in Dec

The imports were up month/month, however. India’s LNG imports in December came in at 2.61bn m3 (about 1.86mn metric tons), down 4.9% year/year, the country’s oil and gas ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) website showed on January 23. The imports were up 17% month/month, however. During...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Kuwait's Kufpec finds gas, condensate off Indonesia

This discovery marks the first operated offshore exploration discovery for Kufpec. Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co (Kufpec) on January 23 announced a gas and condensate discovery offshore Indonesia. Kufpec, the overseas arm of state-run KPC, made a commercial discovery in the Anambas block, through the successful drilling of the Anambas-2X...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Cheniere benefits from surging LNG demand: press

European prices, new capacity create record flows at Louisiana gas export terminal. Houston’s Cheniere Energy, the second-largest global LNG operator, had record flows late last week, Bloomberg reported January 21. Natural gas flows into Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Lousiana hit a record 5.1bn ft3/day on both January...
LOUISIANA STATE
naturalgasworld.com

Indian gas production up 20% in Dec

State-run ONGC was the biggest producer. India’s natural gas production during December was 2.89bn m3, up 19.5% year/year, the government said on January 19. Cumulative natural gas production during the nine months of the 2021-2022 financial year was 25.67bn m3, up 21.5% yr/yr. State-run ONGC was the biggest producer. The company’s output during April-December was 15.54bn m3, down 5.2% yr/yr.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asian prices fall amid Chinese LNG cargo sale tenders

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices dropped this week as large Chinese sell tenders signalled that supplies are well-stocked amid continued tepid Asian demand. The average LNG price for March delivery into north-east Asia fell to around $23.00 per metric million British thermal units...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

China expands presence in Russian LNG

The Yakutsk LNG project is unique, in fact it does not involve any of Russia's three largest gas producers. Chinese energy group Zhejiang Energy is set to buy a 10% stake in a planned LNG export terminal in the Russian Far East for €500mn ($567mn), the project's operator said on January 19. Zhejiang has agreed terms to acquire 10% inte...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japanese LNG imports drop 9% in Dec

Last year, Japanese imports were 74.31mn mt. Japanese LNG imports in December came in at 7.03mn metric tons, down 8.9% year/year, according to the data published by the country’s finance ministry on January 20. The imports were up 20% month/month, however. Japan’s shipments last month cost 597bn yen ($5.22bn),...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

China Looks to Resell LNG

China kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply. China, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply, alleviating global fuel shortage fears that have sparked record prices this winter. Two of China’s biggest state-owned LNG importers released tenders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

