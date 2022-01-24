Avenir expands in Chinese LNG bunkering

CMA CGM BALI, a 15 000 TEU LNG-powered containership is deployed on the MEX 1 service, connecting Asia and South Europe. She has been refuelled by TotalEnergies’ Gas Vitality, the first LNG bunker vessel based in France, with approximately 6000 m3 of LNG, by means of a ship-to-ship transfer alongside the Eurofos container terminal, while the containership carried out cargo operations simultaneously. The Gas Vitality is TotalEnergies' second chartered LNG bunker vessel and owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL).
