DUBAI — You might remember Andrea Pavan, who just shot five-under 67 in the opening round of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic. Then again you might not. Even in plain sight, he’s been all but invisible for a while now. Almost ever since his victory in the 2019 BMW International Open in Germany—his second on the now DP World Tour—the Italian has struggled. Which might be the understatement of this or any other century.

GOLF ・ 6 HOURS AGO