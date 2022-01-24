ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert

We Salute You: Joseph M. Smarsh

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmarsh served in the active military in the 1960s....

WNYT

We Salute You: Agnes Gagnon

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army SP4 Agnes Gagnon of Rensselaer. Her service includes time in Alabama and at Fort Dix in New Jersey. She later worked for Anchor Agency and was a mother and grandmother. Sadly, she passed away in 2020 from COVID.
WNYT

We Salute You: John Cowin Sr.

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Private John Cowin Sr. of Cheever and Buskirk, N.Y. He served in the Army from 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1961. That includes time in Korea.
WNYT

We Salute You: Charles Zeilman Sr.

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy PO2 Charles Zeilman Sr. of Colonie. The husband and father of five served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970, and then six more years in the Naval Reserves.
WNYT

We Salute You: Olivia Diaz

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy PO3 Olivia Diaz of Green Island. She has been serving for 16 months, and recently received her qualification as a plane captain.
WNYT

We Salute You: Frank Notto Sr.

NewsChannel 13 salutes U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Frank Notto Sr. of Troy. He served from 1942-1946 aboard the USS Thomas Jefferson, a transport and medical hospital ship.
WNYT

We Salute You: Everett Chapman

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army PFC Everett Chapman of St. Johnsville. The husband, father of 10 and grandfather served in the Korean War.
abc27 News

We Salute You: William Clouser

(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors William Clouser. Originally from Newport, Clouser went on to serve in the United States Army during World War II from 1941-1945. We salute and thank you for your service.
WNYT

We Salute You: David Herbach

Please join us in saluting Army Command Sergeant Major David Herbach of Delmar. He served overseas during World War II. He also served in the National Guard and the Army Reserve. Thank you for your service.
abc27.com

We Salute You: Jeff and Barbara Loncar

(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Jeff and Barbara Loncar. The Loncars served in the 316th Station Hospital in Harrisburg with the Army Reserves. Jeff was an electrician and nuclear, biological and chemical NCO. Barbara was an administrative clerk, patient administrator and Army Reserve administrator. We salute you and...
WNYT

We Salute You: Sharon Weinlein

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Sharon Weinlein of Loudonville. Her 20 years of service included being a Chief Nurse. She also served at Ground Zero in 2001 and Greenland in 2015. She retired in January 2021.
abc27.com

We Salute You: Edward U. Smith

(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Edward U. Smith. Smith was from Harrisburg and was a sergeant in the U.S. Army with over 14 years of service. He passed away last February. We salute you and thank you for your service.
WNYT

We Salute You: Thurlow Weed Barnes III

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Private Thurlow Weed Barnes III of Albany. He served in Germany during World War II. While there, he also helped a Jewish family, who later wrote him a nice letter after the war to thank him. Thank you for your service.
pahomepage.com

Hometown Hero: Christian School of York

Monday's hometown heroes are the folks at the Christian School of York. This is Community Clean-Up Week at the school where students are doing everything from baking cookies for police, writing letters to firefighters and hospital workers, to cleaning their own school.
WNYT

We Salute You: Frank Maclutsky

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy Seaman Frank Maclutsky of Albany. He enlisted after Pearl Harbor was attacked, was stationed in San Francisco, and deployed to the South Pacific.
WNYT

We Salute You: William Berry

NewsChannel 13 salutes US Army Air Corps Sergeant William Berry of Amsterdam. His service in the 1940s includes time in Britain and Germany, where he was shot down and became a POW.
WNYT

We Salute You: John Anastasi

NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Sergeant John Anastasi of Albany. He served in Italy during World War II, and lost his leg when his B-17 plane was shot down. It took three days for someone to find and rescue him. Sadly, the rest of his crew was killed.

