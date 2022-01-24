We Salute You: Joseph M. Smarsh

NewsChannel 13 salutes Army SP4 Agnes Gagnon of Rensselaer. Her service includes time in Alabama and at Fort Dix in New Jersey. She later worked for Anchor Agency and was a mother and grandmother. Sadly, she passed away in 2020 from COVID.
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors William Clouser. Originally from Newport, Clouser went on to serve in the United States Army during World War II from 1941-1945. We salute and thank you for your service.
Please join us in saluting Army Command Sergeant Major David Herbach of Delmar. He served overseas during World War II. He also served in the National Guard and the Army Reserve. Thank you for your service.
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Jeff and Barbara Loncar. The Loncars served in the 316th Station Hospital in Harrisburg with the Army Reserves. Jeff was an electrician and nuclear, biological and chemical NCO. Barbara was an administrative clerk, patient administrator and Army Reserve administrator. We salute you and...
NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Sharon Weinlein of Loudonville. Her 20 years of service included being a Chief Nurse. She also served at Ground Zero in 2001 and Greenland in 2015. She retired in January 2021.
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Edward U. Smith. Smith was from Harrisburg and was a sergeant in the U.S. Army with over 14 years of service. He passed away last February. We salute you and thank you for your service.
NewsChannel 13 salutes Army Private Thurlow Weed Barnes III of Albany. He served in Germany during World War II. While there, he also helped a Jewish family, who later wrote him a nice letter after the war to thank him. Thank you for your service.
Monday's hometown heroes are the folks at the Christian School of York. This is Community Clean-Up Week at the school where students are doing everything from baking cookies for police, writing letters to firefighters and hospital workers, to cleaning their own school.
NewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force Sergeant John Anastasi of Albany. He served in Italy during World War II, and lost his leg when his B-17 plane was shot down. It took three days for someone to find and rescue him. Sadly, the rest of his crew was killed.
Comments / 0