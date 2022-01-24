Pioneering Women in Jazz Coming to KU to Celebrate Bessie, Billie and Nina

Allen Moyer’s set designs have graced some of America’s most important opera houses and Broadway stages over the last 35 years. See many of the artist’s most important designs all in one place in the Main Gallery starting Sun., Jan. 30 and running through Fri., April 15 in “Confronting the Empty Space: The Stage Designs of Allen Moyer.” Moyer grew up in Schuylkill Haven, attended Albright College for two years before transferring to Penn State University where he earned a B.A. degree, followed by a M.F.A. degree from New York University. His designs have appeared in celebrated productions at English National Opera, Wexford Festival, the Metropolitan Opera, the New York City Opera, the San Francisco Opera, the Santa Fe Opera, Houston Grand Opera, the Seattle Opera and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Moyer’s first Broadway production was in 1996 for the revival of “Tartuffe.” He has since designed sets for thirteen more Broadway shows, notably winning an Obie Award and garnering Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations for his work on the 2006 musical “Grey Gardens.” The Freedman Gallery is pleased to present a mid-career retrospective featuring scale models, scenic and costume sketches, with photos and videos of realized works that chronicle the important contributions of this master artist and designer. A full-color catalogue with essay by Victoria Abrash will be available before the exhibition closes. Join us for these free events:

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO