Music

Pioneering Women in Jazz Coming to KU to Celebrate Bessie, Billie and Nina

By Sinking Spring, PA Author Publishes Fiction Collection
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Jim Crow era-South through the turbulent 1960s, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone were among the most influential and popular singers of their times. Both within their music and outside of the clubs and concert halls, they wielded their exceptional talents to combat racial prejudice,...

wooderice.com

Jazz & Chill? Chris’ Jazz Café is Hosting a 3-Day Celebration Valentine’s Day Weekend

A star-studded lineup is locked and loaded for jazz lovers this February at the legendary Chris’ Jazz Café. Since the holiday dedicated to lovers and sweethearts falls on a Monday this year, the club will be celebrating with pre-Valentine’s Day shows that kick-off Friday, February 11 with Philadelphia’s favorite vocalist Denise King and on Saturday, February 12 rising star Anaïs Reno takes the stage. At 13, Anaïs made her singing debut at Birdland in New York. Since then, she has gone on to perform at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein’s 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall. Last summer the 17-year-old recorded her first album, Lovesomething: Anaïs Reno Sings Ellington & Strayhorn, which pays tribute to the jazz greats.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
raritanval.edu

Jazz Trio to Perform Benefit Concert in Celebration of Black History Month

The Jazz Trio from the Mannes School of Music at the New School will perform a benefit concert at Raritan Valley Community College, Thursday, February 3, at 7 p.m. The event, which is being presented by RVCC’s Arts & Design department in collaboration with The Paul Robeson Institute for Ethics, Leadership, and Social Justice, will be held in the Nash Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
opb.org

Poems for Billie Holiday and Bessie Smith from The Blair House Collective

In the fall of 2018, Adia Victoria approached Ciona Rouse and Caroline Randall Williams about coming together for a group reading to celebrate her work as a blues musician. After attempts to meet at various locations all over town, the three women found themselves at Caroline’s house on Blair Blvd. The house is old, high-ceilinged, wild and bought and paid for by another Black woman writer — novelist Alice Randall.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camille Thurman
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Bessie Smith
Person
Billie Holiday
thereminder.com

Celebration of Pearl Primus comes to UMass

AMHERST – In a celebration of Pearl Primus, a pioneer of Black dance, the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Fine Arts Center, in collaboration with the University Museum of Contemporary Art (UMCA), is hosting “From My Heart to You, Dance and the Unifying Force of Social Consciousness.”. The exhibit...
AMHERST, MA
bctv.org

Three New Exhibitions Open in the Freedman Gallery this January

Allen Moyer’s set designs have graced some of America’s most important opera houses and Broadway stages over the last 35 years. See many of the artist’s most important designs all in one place in the Main Gallery starting Sun., Jan. 30 and running through Fri., April 15 in “Confronting the Empty Space: The Stage Designs of Allen Moyer.” Moyer grew up in Schuylkill Haven, attended Albright College for two years before transferring to Penn State University where he earned a B.A. degree, followed by a M.F.A. degree from New York University. His designs have appeared in celebrated productions at English National Opera, Wexford Festival, the Metropolitan Opera, the New York City Opera, the San Francisco Opera, the Santa Fe Opera, Houston Grand Opera, the Seattle Opera and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Moyer’s first Broadway production was in 1996 for the revival of “Tartuffe.” He has since designed sets for thirteen more Broadway shows, notably winning an Obie Award and garnering Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations for his work on the 2006 musical “Grey Gardens.” The Freedman Gallery is pleased to present a mid-career retrospective featuring scale models, scenic and costume sketches, with photos and videos of realized works that chronicle the important contributions of this master artist and designer. A full-color catalogue with essay by Victoria Abrash will be available before the exhibition closes. Join us for these free events:
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Jazz#Art#Kutztown University#Schaeffer Auditorium#Kutztownpresents Org#The Ku Presents#Box Office#African Americans#Berks Jazz Fest#Lincoln Center
yourvalley.net

Three Valley mayors join to support upcoming Jazz Day Celebration

City of Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, Town of Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner, Tempe Mayor Corey Woods have all committed to promote the International Jazz Day Arizona concert scheduled for April 30. The mayors of cities adjoining Scottsdale have agreed to aid in making this a major tourist attraction for...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Temple News

Temple senior presents research on women in jazz at national conference

Growing up in Seattle, Washington, Bell Thompson – then in sixth grade – was one of many girls in Washington Middle School’s jazz band. Throughout the years, however, the numbers dwindled. “Playing music and playing jazz specifically, where there’s so much improvisation and, even when you play...
SEATTLE, WA
Pride Source

5 Queer Things You Can Do Right Now: See a Broadway Show, Take in Some Online Healing, Celebrate Women and Jazz

Here’s to a new year and a new COVID strain! Right? Of course, an ongoing pandemic is not ideal, but it’s not going to halt our joy. You’ll find plenty of safe and virtual events to keep the good times going, from a six-time Tony award-winning musical to a virtual support group focused on healing. Keep these five queer-friendly events on your radar:
DETROIT, MI
NOLA.com

Jazz Fest 2022 lineup announcement is coming Thursday

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will announce its spring 2022 music lineup Thursday, Jan. 20. The festival is scheduled for April 29-May 8. It'll be the first Jazz Fest since spring 2019. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A 2021 event was first postponed to October and then cancelled after the surge of the Delta variant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
papermag.com

Dr. Dre, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish Celebrated in LA Art Exhibition

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, veteran record label Interscope has announced that it will team up with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to showcase more than 50 original artworks in an exhibition, called Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined. “Interscope's original mission was to find the most...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

