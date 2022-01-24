ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Author Correction: Hominin and animal activities in the microstratigraphic record from Denisova Cave (Altai Mountains, Russia)

By Mike W. Morley
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-49930-3, published online 26 September 2019. The original version of this Article contained errors in FigureÂ 3, in panels (a) and (b), where the 'Initial Upper Palaeolithic' was incorrectly given as 'Initial Middle Palaeolithic'. In addition, in panel (a), the break of the middle...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Some endangered species can no longer survive in the wild. So should we alter their genes?

Around the world, populations of many beloved species are declining at increasing rates. According to one grim projection, as many as 40% of the world’s species may be extinct by 2050. Alarmingly, many of these declines are caused by threats for which few solutions exist. Numerous species now depend on conservation breeding programs for their survival. But these programs typically do not encourage species to adapt and survive in the wild alongside intractable threats such as climate change and disease. This means some species can no longer exist in the wild, which causes major downstream effects on the ecosystem. Consider, for example,...
ANIMALS
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
KION News Channel 5/46

Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery

By Ashley Strickland, CNN While mapping radio waves across the universe, astronomers happened upon a celestial object releasing giant bursts of energy — and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. The spinning space object, spotted in March 2018, beamed out radiation three times per hour. In those moments, it became the brightest source of The post Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery appeared first on KION546.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Adelaide#Flinders University#Microstratigraphic#University Of Wollongong#Eberhard Karls Universit#Australian
The Independent

Report: Ghostly monkey among 224 new Mekong region species

A monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes is among 224 new species listed in the World Wildlife Fund’s latest update on the greater Mekong region. The conservation group’s report, released Wednesday, highlights the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats in the region, which includes Vietnam, Cambodia Laos Thailand and Myanmar The species listed were found in 2020 but last year’s report was delayed. The monkey, a new species of Popa langur found on the extinct Mt. Popa volcano in Myanmar, was the only new mammal. There are also dozens of newly identified...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Anti-Pseudomonasaeruginosa activity of a C-terpene dilactone isolated from the endophytic fungus Neofusicoccumluteum of Kigeliaafricana (Lam.)

Fungal endophytes have the capacity to biosynthesize secondary metabolites that are produced by their host plants. In this study, a dilactone terpenoid of C16 architecture was isolated from the fungal endophytes of Kigelia africana, in our attempt to identify anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa metabolites. Thirty-eight fungal isolates were cultured for biomolecule production over a period of thirty days. Extracts from three (ZF 34, ZF 52 and ZF 91) of the fungi showed good anti-P. aeruginosa activity, with ZF 52 presenting the best MIC of 19.53Â Âµg/mL and was accordingly subjected to chromatographic separation. Based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, high resolution mass spectrometry and single crystal X-ray diffraction (XRD) analyses, the isolated compound was identified as a C16-terpene dilactone, with a structure consistent with that of the known diterpene, CJ-14445. The isolated dilactone showed anti-P. aeruginosa activity with MIC of 0.61Â Âµg/mL, signifying the antibacterial potential of the biomolecule. The bioactive fungal isolate (ZF 52) was identified as Neofusicoccum luteum based on genomic DNA sequencing. This is the first report of the endophyte N. luteum from K. africana and the first reported occurrence of CJ-14445 in the fungus.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Russia
Nature.com

Author Correction: Chlorine activated stacking fault removal mechanism in thin film CdTe solar cells: the missing piece

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25063-y, published online 23 August 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the Acknowledgements: EPSRC Studentship 1801035; EPSRC Grant Nos. EP/P020232/1, EP/L000202, EP/R029431, EP/P020194. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Ecology, evolution and spillover of coronaviruses from bats

Cited references for data sourced from the PREDICT project were mislabeled as 'PREEMPT' in the Supplementary Data file originally published online. The supplementary data have been updated with the correct label. These authors contributed equally: Manuel Ruiz-Aravena, Clifton McKee. Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT,...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Diploid mint (M. longifolia) can produce spearmint type oil with a high yield potential

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02835-6, published online 07 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the smell descriptions of the two limonene isoforms. As a result, in the Introduction section,. "Carvone isoforms are a critical flavor component of many herbs such as caraway (Carum carvi) or...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Microinjection of pruritogens in NGF-sensitized human skin

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00935-x, published online 02 November 2021. In the original version of the Article, FigureÂ 4 was a duplication of FigureÂ 3. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Hans JÃ¼rgen Solinski and Roman Rukwied. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cultivated and wild pearl millet display contrasting patterns of abundance and co-occurrence in their root mycobiome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04097-8, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Information 1, where Supplementary Figure 1 was incorrectly given as Supplementary Figure 2. In addition, Supplementary Figure 2 was omitted. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. Additionally,...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Unextractable fossil fuels in a 1.5"‰Â°C world

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03821-8Published online 08 September 2021. In this Article, a small, unintentional off-model calculation oversight meant that the volumes of unextractable oil and fossil methane gas for some categories of oil and gas in some regions were overestimated. Having corrected for this oversight, at a global level, unextractable oil and coal reserves in 2050 have not changed, whereas fossil methane gas is 3% lower than in our published estimates. Here we describe the differences between the corrected and original published estimates. It should be noted that most of our analysis (production pathways and unextractable resource estimates) remain unchanged from the published Article. The correction affects light tight oil, shale gas, tight gas and coalbed methane in regions where these categories form a part of the proved reserve base, namely, Australia, Canada, China and the United States. The error arose because there is no explicit distinction between reserves and resources for these categories in the supply cost curves used in our model, TIAM-UCL.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Correction to: Grazing weakens competitive interactions between active methanotrophs and nitrifiers modulating greenhouse-gas emissions in grassland soils

Grazing significantly decreases CH4 uptake while it increases N2O emissions basing on 14-month in situ measurement. The original article has been revised. Institute of Soil and Water Resources and Environmental Science, College of Environmental and Resource Sciences, Zhejiang Provincial Key Laboratory of Agricultural Resources and Environment, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, 310058, China.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Exploring the potential effect of COVID-19 on an endangered great ape

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00061-8, published online 21 October 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. It was brought to our attention that we had made an error in our simulation study of the potential effect of SARS-CoV-2 on a subpopulation of the Virunga mountain gorilla population. Specifically, instead of using human infection fatality rates (IFRs) as a reference for our simulations, we used case fatality rates (CFRs) from studies published early during the pandemic in Wuhan, China, and Italy, adjusted to the longevity of the mountain gorillas. Case fatality rates, particularly those early during the pandemic, have since been found to be considerably higher than the actual infection fatality rates. After repeating our analyses with this updated information and using the adjusted CFRs instead of IFRs, we found that our published results significantly overestimated the chances of extinction of the population should a COVID-19 outbreak occur. Although the revised findings are important for mountain gorilla conservation, they substantially change the conclusions of the study. In light of these important discrepancies, we deem it necessary to retract this study.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy