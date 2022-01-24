Word of the Week: Authentic

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO