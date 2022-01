Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Dusty S950 Kicks expansion pack, a collection of 64 tailored kick drum presets for the BigKick drum generator. These focused presets have been created using a combination of a classic tape machine and the iconic S950 12-bit sampler from the 80’s which was pioneered by the likes of Fatboy Slim, Moby, Depeche Mode, DJ Premiere & Q Tip. These vintage tools have added depth and character to the kicks which have then been layered in BigKick to create a collection of authentic and full-bodied presets ready to be used in a range of genres from Hip Hop, Lounge, House & Drum & Bass and more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO