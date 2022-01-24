ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson refuses to say if chief whip will keep job after claim minister sacked because of ‘Muslimness’

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284E8Q_0du28P2700

Boris Johnson has refused to say his chief whip Mark Spencer will survive in his job, after No 10 was rocked by the claim that a minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” .

The prime minister ducked the question – as he also declined to answer further questions about the inquiry he has ordered into Nusrat Ghani ’s bombshell allegation.

Asked about Mr Spencer’s future, Mr Johnson said only: “This is something I take personally extremely seriously....we must wait and see what the investigation produces.”

The prime minister also refused to guarantee April’s National Insurance rise will go ahead as planned – amid a Tory revolt – even as his spokesman insisted it would.

"What I’m telling people is, if you want to fund our fantastic NHS, we have to pay for it – and this government is determined to do so,” he said, without confirming that would still come from NI.

Mr Johnson, interviewed on a hospital visit, tried desperately to turn the conversation to plans to tackle the NHS patient backlog, rather than the twin scandals of Ms Ghani’s allegation and No 10 parties.

Earlier, he was forced to order a Cabinet Office inquiry into the former minister’s treatment – almost two years after telling her to pursue a formal complaint with the party instead.

Ms Ghani says she told the prime minister at the time that this was “very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on government business”.

Labour has attacked the Cabinet Office probe as inadequate – calling for an investigation into whether Mr Spencer breached the ministerial code – while the Liberal Democrats want him to be questioned personally.

No terms of reference have been set out, nor a timeline for how the investigation will be carried out and it is unclear whether the conclusions will be published.

Mr Johnson, speaking in Milton Keynes, insisted: “We take these allegations extremely seriously, I took them very seriously when they were raised with me 18 months ago.”

He said he was “very glad there’s an investigation taking place now,” but claimed: “I can’t say more, really, about it.”

Ms Ghani has alleged that, when she was sacked in 2020, Tory whips told her that her “Muslim woman minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable”.

Mr Spencer has identified himself as the person accused of making the remarks, but said: "These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me.”

The prime minister is also facing a front-on challenge to the National Insurance rise – which he has argued is essential to rescuing the NHS and, in future, the social care crisis.

David Davis has joined Robert Jenrick as the second former cabinet minister to call for it to be axed, after Jacob Rees-Mogg mounted a protest from within the cabinet.

Mr Johnson was asked repeatedly, on Sky News , to say it would go ahead, but refused, saying only: “Listen to what I’m saying: We’ve got to put that money in. We’ve got to make that investment in our NHS.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Voices: If Boris Johnson’s successor called an election now – they wouldn’t win

The latest argument made by Boris Johnson allies as he struggles for survival is to warn Tory MPs that if they oust him, his successor would need to call a general election in a few months to secure their own mandate.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, told the BBC’s Newsnight last night: “It is my view that we have moved, for better or worse, to essentially a presidential system and that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate.”He pointed out that Gordon Brown...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alastair Campbell says Boris Johnson is ‘a global embarrassment’ for the UK

Alastair Campbell has said he thinks Boris Johnson is “a global embarrassment” for the UK amid the Metropolitan Police investigation into partygate.The former press secretary told Sky News: “Any situation where Downing Street is the centre of a police investigation is not a good situation to be in.”Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced on Tuesday that the force was launching its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Jenrick
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Sue Gray report unlikely to be published today as Boris Johnson makes visit to Wales

The crucial report into Downing Street parties looks unlikely to be published today, after No 10 announced that Boris Johnson has left London for a visit to north Wales.Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said that the PM had not received any advice from Sue Gray’s investigation team to suggest that the report would not be handed over today.But his decision to leave the capital for a trip to a quarry at Penmaenmawr, near Llandudno, strongly suggests he is not expecting to have to publish the findings and make a statement to MPs on Thursday.It is understood that the final sign-off...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM accused of body shaming after cake comment aimed at SNP MP

The Prime Minister has been accused of “body shaming” SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford In an exchange during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Boris Johnson appeared to allude to Mr Blackford’s weight.The Prime Minister has been under pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown, one of which was to celebrate his birthday which is believed to have involved a cake.While urging Mr Johnson to quit, Mr Blackford said: “The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake.”In response, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t know… who has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson insists ‘I am getting on with the job’ as he awaits partygate report

Boris Johnson rejected calls to resign as he waited for an official report into the partygate row.The Prime Minister insisted he was “getting on with the job”, although he acknowledged there were people who “want me out of the way” for a variety of reasons.Mr Johnson appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions with his future in the balance as Westminster awaits the release of senior official Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall.The report is expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday, although it had not been submitted by the time Mr Johnson stood...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whips#Uk#National Insurance#Nhs#Ni#Cabinet Office#Democrats
The Independent

Voices: We must now turn to the most damning allegation Boris Johnson has faced in at least half an hour

A third consecutive session of Prime Minister’s Questions in which the prime minister will not answer any questions because he still needs a civil servant to tell him whether or not he attended a party in his own garden (when he’s already admitted that he had) is stretching the format just a little bit.There are only so many times you can ask someone who should have resigned a very long time ago whether or not they’re going to resign and have them tell you they’re not. But what choice do you have but to keep trying?It was the same...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of body-shaming after ‘too much cake’ jibe at SNP’s Ian Blackford

Boris Johnson has been accused of body-shaming a political rival after asking him “who has been eating more cake?” as he replied to a question in parliament.At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, challenged Mr Johnson on his handling of the “partygate” scandal.He said the affair was “sucking attention from the real issues facing the public”, such as the cost of living crisis.Mr Blackford added that the looming increase to national insurance contributions was hanging over the public “like a guillotine” while those in Downing Street “eat cake” – a reference to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson waits to face MPs after Gray report into No 10 parties delayed

Boris Johnson could still face MPs over a highly anticipated report into parties in No 10 before the week is out, a Cabinet minister has suggested, as No 10 braced for the results of the investigation which could determine the Prime Minister’s future.A report by senior official Sue Gray was expected to be handed to Downing Street on Wednesday but reports suggested the final document was still being pored over overnight.Tory MPs have held off until the publication of the report to pass judgment on their leader over multiple alleged parties across No 10 and Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.It is...
POLITICS
AFP

UK's Johnson defiant as 'partygate' report looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government's record, vowing to fight on as he braced for a potentially damning report into lockdown-breaching parties. "And that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet in the dark as party investigation was announced

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet ministers in the dark over the police investigation having been launched into allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.The Prime Minister was aware that the Metropolitan Police officers had begun their work but decided against telling his top team when they met on Tuesday.Their phones surrendered before entering the Cabinet Room, ministers were unaware of the dramatic development outside when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had announced the investigation was underway.Downing Street said Mr Johnson judged it was best not to tell them about the “sensitive” matter because he did not want to “pre-empt a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet ministers insist Boris Johnson wouldn’t have to resign if interviewed by police

Cabinet ministers have insisted Boris Johnson will not have to resign if he’s interviewed under caution by police as part of a Met investigation into alleged rule-breaking in No 10.The Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg — a prominent defender of the embattled prime minister — claimed it wouldn’t be a “resigning matter”, as pressure builds on Mr Johnson.It follows the explosive decision of the Metropolitan Police commissioner, Cressida Dick, to launch an investigation into “a number” of alleged breaches of the Covid regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall departments.As part of the probe, The Times reported that the prime minister faced...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: We used to laugh with Boris Johnson – now we’re laughing at him

Remember when Boris Johnson got stuck on the zip wire? At the time, celebrating a Team GB win at the 2012 Olympics, most people laughed with him. Now, many are laughing at him. That is, when they’re not yelling at him.When he was mayor of London, he won two terms because he was a larger than life character who appealed to Londoners who wouldn’t normally dream of voting Conservative. Above all, he made people feel cheerful. Now, for many of his erstwhile supporters, the joke has long since worn thin.I realised this when I interviewed one of Johnson’s trustiest allies,...
U.K.
The Independent

Nigella Lawson shuts down Tory MP who said Boris Johnson was ‘ambushed with cake’ at birthday

Nigella Lawson has expertly shut down a Conservative MP who claimed that Boris Johnson was “ambushed with cake” at his lockdown birthday party.On Monday (24 January) reports emerged regarding yet another gathering held at Downing Street while the country was in lockdown, this time for the prime minister’s birthday in June 2020.The party was allegedly organised by his wife Carrie at a time when gathering indoors was banned. The revelation came just in time for Johnson to be questioned about it at PMQs.One comment that prompted widespread mockery online came from loyal Conservative backbencher Conor Burns, who defended Johnson...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

459K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy