Southwestern Michigan College’s $9.6-million Nursing and Health Education Building ushered in a new era for its flagship program three years ago. Besides 117 Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree graduates pinned at six ceremonies preceding national licensure as registered nurses, allied fields are growing — Medical Assisting (AAS or certificate, 15), Health Information Technology (AAS, nine), Health Services (transfer degree, eight), certificate programs such as Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Phlebotomy, Fire Science, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Technology and Neurodiagnostic (EEG) Technology (recording electrical activity in the brain and nervous system). MRI and EEG are offered partially online with clinicals in local health facilities in partnership with the Michigan Community College Association. MRI expects its first graduate in April.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO