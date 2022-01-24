ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
this new office and incubator building in tehran rises dramatically from the ground

Cover picture for the articleTurbosealtech New Office and Incubator building in tehran. located in tehran’s pardis technology park,...

designboom.com

geoship installs the world's first ceramic geodesic dome in california

Geoship—the company making affordable, earth-friendly homes with a 500-year lifespan—has been pretty busy since the last time its bioceramic domes were featured on designboom in 2019. the US startup has opened pre-orders, launched a new round of equity crowdfunding, and installed the world’s first ceramic geodesic dome in the california mountains. although no images of the built dome have been released yet, geoship has shared these renders of what the dwellings could look like.
crbjbizwire.com

New Development Breaking Ground from Hardy World, LLC

We are happy to announce we are Breaking Ground on Indigo Fields Development Project!. Featuring 400+ feet of frontage, Indigo provides not only a unique advantage by offering premiere visibility, but also the location offers numerous strengths as it is extremely close to the intersection of Ashley Phosphate and Dorchester Road. Dorchester Road is a bustling commercial corridor with over 40,400 vehicles per day. The proposed right-in-right-out on Dorchester Rd. makes Indigo the only available space in the market that makes sense for your business’ needs and requirements.
ArchDaily

Turbosealtech New Incubator and Office Building / New Wave Architecture

Turbosealtech New Incubator and Office Building / New Wave Architecture. Façade Contractor: Pars Amoud Co. Text description provided by the architects. New business incubator and office building; “Turbosealtech”, designed by New Wave architecture. The project is located in Pardis Technology Park, in the suburb of Tehran, which aims to provide a platform for people to research and innovate. Pardis Technology Park is made up of developments by architects from Iran, and this project continues this pattern of expressing the vision of Iranian architects through its design team.
designboom.com

trace architecture office's zigzag building frames unfolding views of the seaside

Trace architecture office (TAO) completes its ‘seaside zigzag building’ along a bay in rongcheng, shandong province. the coastal site is surrounded by land on three sides and opens to the yellow sea on the north. nestled into the the sandy shoreline between the village and the water, the project introduces a place for both locals and tourists to rest and relax while visiting the leisure spot.
mymixfm.com

New Zealand building consents rise in November

WELLINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) – The number of new dwelling consents approved in New Zealand rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in November compared with a 2.1 percent drop in the previous month, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Thursday. Excluding apartments, flats, and retirement village units, the...
designboom.com

genesis v.2 is an adaptable, sustainable prototype for a housing colony on mars

Architects burak celik, naz kaplan, and zeynep ege odabasi unveil ‘genesis v.2’, an extraterrestrial design prototype for a housing colony on mars. within the framework of building a sustainable system that is able to respond to the current and upcoming conditions on the red planet, the project establishes an adaptable structure that might adjust to new colonization scenarios for mars. through its circular form sitting on the natural craters with minimal footprint, and a unit system that is responsive to the growth of the colony as well as the crater size, the design represents a foreseeing solution towards approaching martian settlements.
designboom.com

daaz office wraps a 'playful shell' around this circular school in rural iran

Daaz office has completed an elementary school with a circular arrangement for seyed-bar village in iran. the project was commissioned by iran-e man, an NGO that constructs schools in disadvantaged areas of the country. the new single-story building is composed of seven volumes arrayed around a large central courtyard. the design also features a round periphery wall with random openings for children and villagers to enter and inhabit.
designboom.com

a double height void cuts through this house in japan

Hayato komatsu architects has rejuvenated an unoccupied 50-year-old house in hiroshima, japan, to accommodate a family of three. the design team sought to optimize the living environment, with a minimum of operations. therefore, a central aperture pierces the flooring, determining the spatial qualities of the project. this void was strategically placed to achieve thermal control, air circulation and allow optimum daylight to flow the interior.
designboom.com

i29 transforms derelict historic house in amsterdam into vivid dwelling

Located along the canals in amsterdam, a derelict 17th-century canal house has been transformed into a vibrant dwelling. designed and carried out by amsterdam-based studio i29, the new interior is highlighted with a series of colorful spaces, adding a fresh character to the historic building. originally constructed in 1675, the house had been fallen into almost a complete ruin, so the changes it had to undergo were drastic and bold: a renovation that took more than 2 years and was executed in collaboration with a team of specialists.
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Stock take: China EV sales rise dramatically

While the UK’s plug-in electric vehicle market grew by 74% in 2021, growth of the same segment in the world’s largest car market more than doubled that rate. Official figures from the Chinese automotive industry reveal that last year sales of plug-in hybrids and EVs saw a staggering 158% increase on 2020. But what’s behind the numbers and who were the main winners and losers? Let’s start with the data.
designboom.com

pentagon combines crisp angles with curves to shape 'radius house' in los angeles

Located in the venice neighborhood of los angeles, ‘radius house’ by local architecture design studio pentagon is a context-specific, two-story residence featuring sculptural interior spaces and articulated facades. the 350 sqm (3700 sqft) home combines crisp angles, curved surfaces, and large picture windows in its design that create a dialogue between indoor and outdoor. the property wraps a lush central courtyard on three sides, where a raised basalt slab contains a swimming pool, sundeck, and space for outdoor activities. inside, a cantilevered grand staircase encircles a central atrium illuminated from above by a large oculus walkable skylight embedded in the outdoor roof terrace.
designboom.com

stefano boeri completes first vertical forest in china

The project, which has been designed as a new green development capable of integrating buildings for residences, hotels, and large commercial spaces, is located in an area bounded by three streets and each of the different functional areas is connected to an open public space. ‘the design allows an excellent...
designboom.com

atelier nomadic adds 6 bamboo treehouses to an off-grid resort in mexico

Perched on coconut palms overlooking the surf, these six bamboo treehouses are the latest accommodation offerings from playa viva, a luxury eco-resort in juluchuca, mexico. designed by rotterdam based atelier nomadic, the angular roof profile of the huts takes inspiration from the wing-like fins of mobula rays. as well as...
designboom.com

former spaceX engineers raise $50M to build autonomous freight trains

Parallel systems—a california based startup founded by three former spaceX engineers—has raised $49.55 million in its first round of funding to build autonomous battery-electric rail vehicles that move freight. the company’s objective is to reimagine the american freight industry with a cleaner and more efficient system. ‘we...
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
designboom.com

africa's great green wall — countries unite to grow an 8,000 km wall of trees

The dream of a ‘great green wall’ was first born in the 1970s when africa’s once fertile sahel region suffered severe and consistent droughts as a result of climate change, population growth and unsustainable land management practices. to restore the degraded landscapes of the sahel, 11 african leaders signed up to the ‘great green wall’ initiative in 2007 with plans to grow an 8,000 km corridor of trees across the width of the continent—from senegal in the west to djibouti in the east.
