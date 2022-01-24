this new office and incubator building in tehran rises dramatically from the ground

Located in the venice neighborhood of los angeles, ‘radius house’ by local architecture design studio pentagon is a context-specific, two-story residence featuring sculptural interior spaces and articulated facades. the 350 sqm (3700 sqft) home combines crisp angles, curved surfaces, and large picture windows in its design that create a dialogue between indoor and outdoor. the property wraps a lush central courtyard on three sides, where a raised basalt slab contains a swimming pool, sundeck, and space for outdoor activities. inside, a cantilevered grand staircase encircles a central atrium illuminated from above by a large oculus walkable skylight embedded in the outdoor roof terrace.
