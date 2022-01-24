this new office and incubator building in tehran rises dramatically from the ground

Architects burak celik, naz kaplan, and zeynep ege odabasi unveil ‘genesis v.2’, an extraterrestrial design prototype for a housing colony on mars. within the framework of building a sustainable system that is able to respond to the current and upcoming conditions on the red planet, the project establishes an adaptable structure that might adjust to new colonization scenarios for mars. through its circular form sitting on the natural craters with minimal footprint, and a unit system that is responsive to the growth of the colony as well as the crater size, the design represents a foreseeing solution towards approaching martian settlements.

