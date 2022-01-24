Video shows US-backed forces clashing as ISIS militants attempt prison break

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith “enveloped herself in the black flag” of the so-called Islamic State the Special Criminal Court has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of membership of the illegal organisation and of providing funds to benefit the group.Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, told the court that the accused’s conduct during the period between 2015 and 2019 when she travelled to Syria could “prove membership” of the terror organisation.There is no duality or split between a good Islamic State and a bad one, into which one might fall through...
