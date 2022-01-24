Amtrak Suspending Service Due to Staffing Issues Caused by COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amtrak has reduced service along the Northeast Corridor, directly impacting travelers to and from the Philadelphia area. The high-speed railway is the latest to join a list of companies making significant cutbacks due to COVID-related staffing shortages. “It’s not surprising knowing what’s going on economically right now,” traveler Austin Broussard said. “But it’s unfortunate being as though it limits people’s mobility or access to families jobs or things they might like to do.” Amtrak cut back 10% of their services starting Monday morning. This will impact close to a dozen trains that operate through the Philadelphia 30th station, impacting...

