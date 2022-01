If you love to travel you know that parking fees can add up quickly, no matter what airport you use there always seems to be a hefty fee associated with using their parking lot. It's just something that we all come to expect but the next time you visit Tyler Pounds Regional Airport you might see those fees higher than you're used to seeing. Because the Tyler City Council decided to increase the cost of parking when leaving your vehicle in the parking lot at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

TYLER, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO