What type of car shoppers prefer an online only buying experience?

France-based SaaS platform Mirakl has published a survey of ecommerce and marketplace preferences, revealing a change in consumer behaviour. According to the findings, the ecommerce landscape has shifted in response to rising consumer expectations around rapid delivery, product quality and variety, and lower pricing. Two-thirds of consumers surveyed globally prefer ecommerce sites with online marketplaces, and 70% say online marketplaces are the most convenient way to shop. The report also found that ‘power shoppers’, the most frequent, highest-value online shoppers, are leading the way with greater adoption of online marketplaces.
