What type of car shoppers prefer an online only buying experience?

Over the weekend, I used up some of the currency sitting on my Lord of the Rings Online account, and I want to talk about this. While LOTRO’s cash shop is expensive and poorly organized, it has one feature that I love: a freakin’ favorites section, so I can keep track of the stuff I am interested in and skim through to see if it’s on sale. And as it happens, I needed to buff out my inventory and shared inventory because the game just sees fit to flood my inventory with task crap every 15 minutes. So I did.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO