Tier One Silver Intersects 384.6 g/t Silver Equivalent over 3 Metres on the Tipal Structural Corridor at Curibaya and Appoints Christian Rios as Senior Vice President of Exploration

Benchmark Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Benchmark“) (TSX-V: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) – is pleased to announce new results from 27 infill and expansion drill holes at the Dukes Ridge Deposit, including 49.10 metres (m) core length of 1.86 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 39.96 g/t silver or 2.36 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq)* with 3.84 m of 12.50 g/t gold and 240.16 g/t silver or 15.50 g/t AuEq in drill hole 21DRDD005 (Figure 1). These new drill results have the potential to positively impact the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) scheduled for completion during the first half of 2022. Drilling has also extended mineralization, which remains open, below the 2021 modelled pit shell to a depth of over 220 vertical metres (Figure 2), with additional drilling planned to test the along-strike expansion potential of the mineralizing system. Benchmark’s flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located within a road-accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO