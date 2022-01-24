AstraZeneca (AZN) announces Eplontersen granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US for transthyretin amyloidosis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, is focused on establishing a position as a first mover in the artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered, drug-discovery market. According to the announcement, the company anticipates the space will reach $20 billion in the next three years. As part of its focus, POAI is working to leverage its existing pharma relationships to move its proprietary platform, PeDAL(TM), from the research lab into the pipelines of oncology drug-discovery companies. This strategy is possible because the company has completed the proof of concept for PeDAL. The company announced that its artificial intelligence program, CoRE(TM), combined with tumor profile data, human tumor samples and active machine learning, powers PeDAL to determine the most effective drug treatment for specific cancer types. CoRE learns with each iteration, thereby improving the accuracy of its predicted treatment outcomes. “The demonstration of our drug discovery platform provides the proof of concept that our pharmaceutical partners have been waiting for,” said Predictive Oncology Inc. CEO and chair J. Melville in the press release. “We expect to meet the existing demand from pharmaceutical companies for our solutions, which will help companies streamline their drug discovery processes, increasing the probability of technical success of new molecules entering the clinic. PeDAL provides an additional decision making tool to oncology drug development companies as they decide which tumor types to invest in and pursue.”

