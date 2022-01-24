ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca (AZN) announces Eplontersen granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US for transthyretin amyloidosis

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eplontersen has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a systemic, progressive and fatal condition. Eplontersen,...

www.streetinsider.com

The Press

Neurophth Therapeutics' Treatment of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy Gene Therapy NR082 was Granted Orphan Drug Designation by EMA

WUHAN, China and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc., (hereinafter referred to as "Neurophth"), today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) granted the orphan drug designation (ODD) for the Company's leading gene therapy drug candidate, NR082 (rAAV2-ND4), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) associated with mtND4 mutation. Please see Public Summary of the COMP opinion on EMA website Union Register of medicinal products - Public Health - European Commission (europa.eu).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Eltanexor for Myelodysplastic Syndrome

For the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome, the FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to eltanexor. A novel oral, selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound, eltanexor (KPT-8602), has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), according to a press release from Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healio.com

FDA grants orphan drug designation to silmitasertib for biliary tract cancer

The FDA granted orphan drug designation to silmitasertib for treatment of biliary tract cancer. Silmitasertib (Senhwa Biosciences) is a highly selective inhibitor of casein kinase 2 (CK2). “We are pleased to receive [orphan drug designation] for silmitasertib for the treatment of biliary tract cancer, a rare, malignant disease for which...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transthyretin#Azn#Orphan Drug Designation#Streetinsider Premium#Ionis#Phase Iii#Attr Cm#Biopharmaceuticals R D#Ionis Pharmaceuti
The Press

Ionis announces eplontersen receives orphan drug designation from U.S. FDA

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in antisense therapeutics, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to eplontersen, an investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of people living with transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a systemic, progressive and fatal condition. Orphan drug designation is granted by the FDA to drugs and biologics intended for treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a rare disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. at the time of designation.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to AO-176 in R/R Myeloma

The anti-CD47 antibody, AO-176, has been granted an FDA orphan drug designation for relapsed or refractory myeloma treatment and is being assessed in a phase 1/2 study. The FDA recently granted orphan drug designation to AO-176 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, according to a press release issued by Arch Oncology, Inc.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for NUV-868 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate NUV-868, a BD2-selective oral small molecule bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) Granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its Multi-Antigen Targeted T Cell Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Office of Orphan Products Development has granted Orphan Drug designation to MT-601, a multi-tumor-associated antigen (MultiTAA)-specific T cell product optimized for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for CX-904 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CX-904, an EGFRxCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody being co-developed by CytomX and Amgen.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational Drug Application for KIN-3248

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: KNTE) (“Kinnate”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers, today announced that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for KIN-3248, a next-generation pan-FGFR inhibitor being developed for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) and urothelial carcinoma (UC).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca expand drug discovery partnership

The companies collaborated initially in 2019 to use AI and machine learning to develop new therapies for CKD and IPF. BenevolentAI and AstraZeneca have announced the expansion of their artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery partnership to include disease areas, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and heart failure (HF). The three-year collaboration...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

FDA revokes approval for Covid antibody drugs that don’t work against Omicron prompting DeSantis pushback

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked its approval for two Covid-19 antibody drugs that don’t work against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Omicron now makes up almost all new infections in the US, with the FDA announcing on Monday that they were pulling their emergency authorisation for the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. The drugs have been bought by the US government and they have been administered to millions of Americans with Covid-19. The FDA said it could reapprove the drugs if they are proven to be effective against other variants in the future. Both...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Medicinova (MNOV) Announces Notice of Intention to Grant for a New Patent Covering MN-166

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MediciNova, Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV), today announced that it has received a Notice of Intention to Grant from the European Patent Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

ALX Oncology gastric cancer candidate granted Orphan Drug Designation

A CD47-binding, fusion protein under development from ALX Oncology (ALXO +0.5%) has been granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for gastric cancer and gastro-esophageal junction cancer. The full generic name of the candidate is a CD47-binding, fusion protein containing a high affinity engineered D1 domain of human signal regulatory protein alpha...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks – Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) Announces Plans to Market Proprietary AI Drug-Discovery Platform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, is focused on establishing a position as a first mover in the artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered, drug-discovery market. According to the announcement, the company anticipates the space will reach $20 billion in the next three years. As part of its focus, POAI is working to leverage its existing pharma relationships to move its proprietary platform, PeDAL(TM), from the research lab into the pipelines of oncology drug-discovery companies. This strategy is possible because the company has completed the proof of concept for PeDAL. The company announced that its artificial intelligence program, CoRE(TM), combined with tumor profile data, human tumor samples and active machine learning, powers PeDAL to determine the most effective drug treatment for specific cancer types. CoRE learns with each iteration, thereby improving the accuracy of its predicted treatment outcomes. “The demonstration of our drug discovery platform provides the proof of concept that our pharmaceutical partners have been waiting for,” said Predictive Oncology Inc. CEO and chair J. Melville in the press release. “We expect to meet the existing demand from pharmaceutical companies for our solutions, which will help companies streamline their drug discovery processes, increasing the probability of technical success of new molecules entering the clinic. PeDAL provides an additional decision making tool to oncology drug development companies as they decide which tumor types to invest in and pursue.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

