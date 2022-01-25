ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank Of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) Tops Q4 EPS by 18c

date 2022-01-25

StreetInsider.com

Knight Transportation (KNX) Tops Q4 EPS by 18c

Knight Transportation (NYSE: KNX) reported Q4 EPS of $1.61, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.82 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Marine Products (MPX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.25

Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.34 million.
StreetInsider.com

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Tops Q4 EPS by 8c

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.40, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32.
StreetInsider.com

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Tops Q4 EPS by 46c

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) reported Q4 EPS of $6.15, $0.46 better than the analyst estimate of $5.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.
StreetInsider.com

First Bancorp. (FBP) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

First Bancorp. (NYSE: FBP) reported Q4 EPS of $0.35, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32.
StreetInsider.com

Dow (DOW) Tops Q4 EPS by 10c

Dow (NYSE: DOW) reported Q4 EPS of $2.15, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $2.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $14.31 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Old Republic (ORI) Tops Q4 EPS by 18c

Old Republic (NYSE: ORI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.88, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.27 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Abbott (ABT) Tops Q4 EPS by 13c; Offers Guidance

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported Q4 EPS of $1.32, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $1.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion.
StreetInsider.com

General Dynamics (GD) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported Q4 EPS of $3.39, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $3.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Norfolk Southern (NSC) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) reported Q4 EPS of $3.12, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $3.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.85 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Danaher (DHR) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) reported Q4 EPS of $2.69, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $2.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion.
StreetInsider.com

ServiceNow (NOW) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) reported Q4 EPS of $1.46, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.61 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.6 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Textron (TXT) Tops Q4 EPS by 8c, Offers Guidance

Textron (NYSE: TXT) reported Q4 EPS of $0.94, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.86. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.32 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. GUIDANCE:. Textron sees FY2022 EPS of $3.70-$3.90 versus the consensus of $3.79.
StreetInsider.com

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.36, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Progressive Corp. (PGR) Tops Q4 EPS by 63c

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) reported Q4 EPS of $1.63, $0.63 better than the analyst estimate of $1.00.
StreetInsider.com

Amphenol (APH) Tops Q4 EPS by 7c; Guides Q1 Revenues Above the Street

Amphenol (NYSE: APH) reported Q4 EPS of $0.70, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.03 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. GUIDANCE:. Amphenol sees Q1 2022 revenue of $2.77-2.83 billion versus the consensus of $2.68 billion.
StreetInsider.com

NASDAQ (NDAQ) Tops Q4 EPS by 16c

NASDAQ (NASDAQ: NDAQ) reported Q4 EPS of $1.93, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $1.77. Revenue for the quarter came in at $885 million versus the consensus estimate of $866.09 million. GUIDANCE:. The company is initiating its 2022 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,680 to $1,760 million.
StreetInsider.com

Cohen & Steers (CNS) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c

Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.24, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.63 million versus the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. Ending AUM of $106.6 billion; average AUM of $101.6 billion for the fourth quarter.
StreetInsider.com

Levi (LEVI) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Offers Guidance

Levi (NYSE: LEVI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.41, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.
StreetInsider.com

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Tops Q4 EPS by 35c

W.R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) reported Q4 EPS of $1.59, $0.35 better than the analyst estimate of $1.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.58 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion.
