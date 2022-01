You remember Peloton stock (Nasdaq: PTON), right? It’s the company behind those stationary exercise bikes + iPad that it sells for a couple of thousand dollars apiece. It was one of the hottest IPOs of 2019. In 2020, Peloton was selling bikes hand over fist. There were ads everywhere for its bikes and it had everyone excited about “connected fitness.” The last thing I remember, Peloton stock was up to like $160 per share. Let me check and see how it did last year, what do you mean it’s down to $30 per share?!

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO