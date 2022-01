Hot on the hooves of the 2021 Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport, comes the Ultra4-inspired SUV we all hoped for—the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. With the rich racing history of the Ford Bronco, from early Baja finishes to the more recent Bronco R Prototype, the commitment of Ford Performance to going fast in the dirt is undisputed. Following the release of the 2021 Bronco and the subsequent news of the race-ready and V-8 Bronco DR, Bronco fans were left wondering if their higher-speed dreams would come true—and they now have an answer.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO