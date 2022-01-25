ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Bank System (CBU) Misses Q4 EPS by 1c

 2 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Levi (LEVI) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Offers Guidance

Levi (LEVI) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Offers Guidance

Levi (NYSE: LEVI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.41, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Teradyne (TER) Tops Q4 EPS by 8c, Q1 Guidance Misses Consensus

Teradyne (TER) Tops Q4 EPS by 8c, Q1 Guidance Misses Consensus

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) reported Q4 EPS of $1.37, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $885 million versus the consensus estimate of $867.62 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Misses Q4 EPS by 1c

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Misses Q4 EPS by 1c

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) reported Q4 EPS of $0.28, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Reports Q3 Revenue of EUR247M

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) Reports Q3 Revenue of EUR247M

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) reported Q3 revenue of EUR247 million versus EUR224 million last year. GUIDANCE:. SIGNA Sports United N.V. sees FY2022 revenue of EUR1.4-1.55 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

LendingClub (LC) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

LendingClub (LC) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Offers Guidance

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.27, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $262.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $245.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Abbott (ABT) Tops Q4 EPS by 13c; Offers Guidance

Abbott (ABT) Tops Q4 EPS by 13c; Offers Guidance

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported Q4 EPS of $1.32, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $1.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HCA Holdings (HCA) Misses Q4 EPS by 11c, Offers Guidance

HCA Holdings (HCA) Misses Q4 EPS by 11c, Offers Guidance

HCA Holdings (NYSE: HCA) reported Q4 EPS of $4.42, $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.53. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.06 billion versus the consensus estimate of $15.37 billion. GUIDANCE:. HCA Holdings sees FY2022 EPS of $18.40-$19.20, versus the consensus of $18.73.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Celanese Corp. (CE) Misses Q4 EPS by 12c, Offers Outlook

Celanese Corp. (CE) Misses Q4 EPS by 12c, Offers Outlook

Celanese Corp. (NYSE: CE) reported Q4 EPS of $4.91, $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $5.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Amphenol (APH) Tops Q4 EPS by 7c; Guides Q1 Revenues Above the Street

Amphenol (APH) Tops Q4 EPS by 7c; Guides Q1 Revenues Above the Street

Amphenol (NYSE: APH) reported Q4 EPS of $0.70, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.03 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Methanex (MEOH) Reports Q4 EPS of $2.43

Methanex (MEOH) Reports Q4 EPS of $2.43

Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) reported Q4 EPS of $2.43, versus $1.29 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.25 billion, versus $1.08 billion reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CVB Financial (CVBF) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c

CVB Financial (CVBF) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c

CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) reported Q4 EPS of $0.35, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rollins (ROL) Misses Q4 EPS by 1c

Rollins (ROL) Misses Q4 EPS by 1c

Rollins (NYSE: ROL) reported Q4 EPS of $0.14, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $600.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $585.03 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Tops Q4 EPS by 15c

Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Tops Q4 EPS by 15c

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) reported Q4 EPS of $0.80, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $0.65.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.36, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Qualtrics International (XM) Misses Q4 EPS by 5c

Qualtrics International (XM) Misses Q4 EPS by 5c

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.07), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.02). Revenue for the quarter came in at $316 million versus the consensus estimate of $297.61 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

3M Co. (MMM) Tops Q4 EPS by 29c

3M Co. (MMM) Tops Q4 EPS by 29c

3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) reported Q4 EPS of $2.31, $0.29 better than the analyst estimate of $2.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

General Dynamics (GD) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss

General Dynamics (GD) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported Q4 EPS of $3.39, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $3.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Landstar System (LSTR) Tops Q4 EPS by 18c

Landstar System (LSTR) Tops Q4 EPS by 18c

Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported Q4 EPS of $2.99, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $2.81. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.95 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB) Misses Q4 EPS by 4c

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB) Misses Q4 EPS by 4c

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.51, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.55.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Marine Products (MPX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.25

Marine Products (MPX) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.25

Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.34 million.
MARKETS

