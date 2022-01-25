Community Bank System (CBU) Misses Q4 EPS by 1c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Levi (NYSE: LEVI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.41, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion.
Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) reported Q4 EPS of $1.37, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $885 million versus the consensus estimate of $867.62 million.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) reported Q4 EPS of $0.28, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Valley National Bancorp (VLY) click here.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE: SSU) reported Q3 revenue of EUR247 million versus EUR224 million last year. GUIDANCE:. SIGNA Sports United N.V. sees FY2022 revenue of EUR1.4-1.55 billion. For earnings history and...
LendingClub (NYSE: LC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.27, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $262.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $245.8 million.
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported Q4 EPS of $1.32, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $1.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion.
HCA Holdings (NYSE: HCA) reported Q4 EPS of $4.42, $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $4.53. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.06 billion versus the consensus estimate of $15.37 billion. GUIDANCE:. HCA Holdings sees FY2022 EPS of $18.40-$19.20, versus the consensus of $18.73. HCA Holdings sees FY2022...
Celanese Corp. (NYSE: CE) reported Q4 EPS of $4.91, $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of $5.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. GUIDANCE:. Celanese Corp. sees...
Amphenol (NYSE: APH) reported Q4 EPS of $0.70, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.03 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. GUIDANCE:. Amphenol sees Q1 2022...
Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) reported Q4 EPS of $2.43, versus $1.29 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.25 billion, versus $1.08 billion reported last year. For...
Rollins (NYSE: ROL) reported Q4 EPS of $0.14, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $600.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $585.03 million.
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) reported Q4 EPS of $0.80, $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of $0.65. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Central Pacific Financial (CPF) click here.
Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.36, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. For earnings history...
Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.07), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.02). Revenue for the quarter came in at $316 million versus the consensus estimate of $297.61 million.
3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) reported Q4 EPS of $2.31, $0.29 better than the analyst estimate of $2.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion.
General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported Q4 EPS of $3.39, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $3.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion.
Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported Q4 EPS of $2.99, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $2.81. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.95 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.51, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.55. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc....
Marine Products (NYSE: MPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. For earnings history and...
