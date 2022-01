Like gold, silver has historically been used as a physical store of wealth and a hedge against inflation. Many companies regularly distribute a portion of their profits in the form of a dividend to attract investors and incentivize them to remain long-term shareholders. But most companies, ETFs, and commodities don't pay a dividend at all. When there's no dividend, the only opportunity for income or a profit comes from a capital gain (or loss) from selling the position.

