U.S. FDA declines to approve Merck's cough treatment

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Merck & Co said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental drug for the treatment of chronic cough and sought additional information on the treatment's effectiveness. Merck said it would meet with...

www.streetinsider.com

