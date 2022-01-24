U.S. FDA declines to approve Merck's cough treatment

Merck (NYSE: MRK) said that the FDA issued a CRL about gefapixant. These are the details. Merck (NYSE: MRK) — known as MSD outside the United States and Canada — announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Merck’s New Drug Application (NDA) for gefapixant, the investigational, non-narcotic, orally administered selective P2X3 receptor antagonist, under development for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) or unexplained chronic cough (UCC) in adults. In March 2021, Merck revealed that the FDA accepted the company’s NDA for gefapixant. In the CRL, the FDA had requested additional information related to the measurement of efficacy. The CRL was not related to the safety of gefapixant. Merck is reviewing the letter and will meet with the agency to discuss next steps.

