Blackwells Sends Letter to Peloton (PTON) Board of Directors, Calling for New Leadership and Initiation of Strategic Alternatives

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), one of the largest stockholders of Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRCY), with an ownership interest of approximately 7.33% of the Company's outstanding shares, today delivered an open letter to the board of directors of the Company raising its significant concerns with the Company's recently adopted shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") and asking the Company to immediately eliminate, or alternatively, revise the Rights Plan. The full text of Starboard's open letter to Mercury's board of directors follows and can also be viewed at the following link:

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO