Blackwells Sends Letter to Peloton (PTON) Board of Directors, Calling for New Leadership and Initiation of Strategic Alternatives

 3 days ago

Blackwells Capital LLC (together with its affiliates "Blackwells"), an alternative investment management firm that is a significant shareholder of Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTON), today sent a letter to...

StreetInsider.com

DoorDash (DASH) Announces Greg Peters Joins Board of Directors

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced today that Greg Peters, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer of Netflix, Inc., has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective January 19, 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Peloton (PTON) Reports Prelim Q2 Revenue of $1.14B, Adjusted EBITDA of $(270M)-$(260M)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) provided a business update today and reported preliminary results for its second quarter Fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021. Total Revenue of approximately $1.14 billion, versus previously provided guidance of $1.1 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

iClick (ICLK) Appoints David Zhang as CFO and Board Director

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, appointed Mr. David Tiezhu Zhang as Chief Financial Officer and to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective January 31, 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Activist investor Blackwells pushes for Peloton CEO exit, sale

(Reuters) -Activist investor Blackwells Capital on Monday called on the board of exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc to remove Chief Executive John Foley and start a sale process as the fortunes of the pandemic winner start to wane. Foley is "ill-suited to lead company and must be removed", the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Adds Marissa Solis to Board of Directors

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) today announced the addition of Marissa Solis, an experienced consumer brand and marketing strategist, to its Board of Directors, effective Jan. 24, 2022. Solis has 25 years of experience building magnetic...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Telos Corp. (TLS) Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Telos® Corporation, (NASDAQ: TLS) a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today announced that Bradley Jacobs and Derrick Dockery have been appointed as new members of the company's board of directors. In addition, Telos announced that Bernard Bailey has chosen not to stand for re-election to the board of directors at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
NFL
StreetInsider.com

International Game Tech (IGT) board of directors implements changes

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT" or the "Company") today announced that on January 14, 2022 its board of directors implemented a number of changes to the Company's executive team and board.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Appoints New CFO; Elevates Dr. Patrick Carroll to Board of Directors

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers", NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced a number of leadership appointments that firmly position the company for success in pursuit of its mission to transform the legacy healthcare and wellness industry. The company has named Yemi Okupe – a PayPal, eBay, Google, Braintree, and Uber veteran with a decade of experience scaling high-growth, industry-disrupting companies – as Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Hims & Hers Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patrick Carroll is being elevated to the company's Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mercury Systems' (MRCY) Board of Directors

Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), one of the largest stockholders of Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRCY), with an ownership interest of approximately 7.33% of the Company's outstanding shares, today delivered an open letter to the board of directors of the Company raising its significant concerns with the Company's recently adopted shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") and asking the Company to immediately eliminate, or alternatively, revise the Rights Plan. The full text of Starboard's open letter to Mercury's board of directors follows and can also be viewed at the following link:
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Welcomes Two New Members to its Board of Directors

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced the appointment of two new independent board directors. Laura Clayton McDonnell, Senior Vice President, Sales for East, Canada and Latin America at ServiceNow, Inc., and Amy Guggenheim Shenkan, a Senior Advisor to Altamont Capital Partners and seasoned public company board director, join Zuora's® Board of Directors. Together, they bring rich expertise in enterprise, software, and digital transformation as the company drives towards its goals of accelerated growth.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

NanoVibronix (NAOV) Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Two New Independent Directors

NanoVibronix Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced its board of directors has appointed Ms. Aurora (Rori) Cassirer and Ms. Maria (Lulu) Schroeder to serve as independent directors effective today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
StreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCA) Readthrough From AT&T (T) Results - Morgan Stanley

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating and $45.00 price target on Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA) after ...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Union Calls for Regulator “Oversight” of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Buy

Labor giant the Communication Workers of America is calling for regulatory scrutiny of Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard after an organizational change was revealed at one of the video game holding company's developers that will affect workers who recently announced they were forming a union. On Monday, Polygon senior reporter Nicole Carpenter reported on a staff email from Raven Software studio head Brian Raffel announcing an "organizational change" at the Activision Blizzard-owned studio that would "embed" quality-assurance workers in various teams, including those for animation, audio and production. The email said that the restructuring "has been carefully considered and is a...
LABOR ISSUES
martechseries.com

Alegeus Expands Leadership, Appoints Gregory Deavens to Board of Directors

Alegeus, the market leader in consumer funding technology, today announced it has named Gregory E. Deavens to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In his role, Deavens will provide strategic counsel to support continuous innovation to enhance the Alegeus value proposition, extend its leadership position in the market, and provide deep market and customer insights to fuel Alegeus' relentless focus on being a client-first organization.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

JinkoSolar's (JKS) Jinko Solar Prices 2B Share Shanghai IPO at RMB 5/sh

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, is in the process of applying for an initial public offering ("IPO") of the Company's principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko"), on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board. Jiangxi Jinko's IPO pricing has been announced by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K PRUDENTIAL SECTOR FUNDS,

PGIM INVESTMENTS | Bringing you the investment managers of Prudential Financial, Inc. PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fund . SUMMARY PROSPECTUS  |  January 28, 2022. Before you invest, you may want to...
MARKETS

