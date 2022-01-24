Blackwells Sends Letter to Peloton (PTON) Board of Directors, Calling for New Leadership and Initiation of Strategic Alternatives
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackwells Capital LLC (together with its affiliates “Blackwells”), an alternative investment management firm that is a significant shareholder of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (“Peloton” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTON), today sent a letter to...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0