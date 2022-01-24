Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Acquires Skillslive

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DSS, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company with nine operating business lines in diverse, high-growth industries, entered into a stock purchase agreement (the “AIL Subscription Agreement”) on January 18, 2022, with its shareholder Alset EHome International Inc. (“AEI”), which currently owns 15.24% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, pursuant to which AEI sold to the Company 877,248,065 ordinary shares, no par value per share, of Alset International Limited for a purchase price of 59,979,582 newly issued shares of the Company’s common stock. Following the closing of this transaction, AEI will own 55.52% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock and will be the majority shareholder of the Company.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO