Watch Dogs: Legion’s Team Provides Update Heading Into 2022. Watch Dogs: Legion launched in October 2020 and was highly anticipated. The game was unique as it took inspiration from various great titles. Since its release, the development team have released a ton of content into the game, allowing players to enjoy the vast world even more. As the game enters its second year, Ubisoft and the development team have provided an update on the game. Additionally, fans can look forward to unlocking more rewards in 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO