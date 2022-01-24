ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review | “Archive Material merges the abstract with the linear” Silverbacks – Archive Material

By Stephen White
thelastmixedtape.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngular in its shape and form, Silverback’s Archive Material is an album that merges the abstract with the linear. The group’s sophomore offering, Archive Material, makes more of their lyrical and musical macilent malaise with a record that loads its pop sensibilities with post-punk stylization. Falling into...

thelastmixedtape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paste Magazine

On Archive Material, Silverbacks Expand Even While Documenting Constrictive Times

You could be forgiven for having heard Fad, the 2020 full-length debut of Dublin quintet Silverbacks, and filing them away in your mind as “Irish post-punk band.” Dropping bands into such reductive buckets is a necessary evil of discovering, engaging with and evaluating new music—if you can’t boil a sound down into a distinct data point, putting it in the proper context becomes a much taller task. For their part, Silverbacks—brothers Daniel (vocals/guitar/percussion) and Kilian O’Kelly (vocals/guitar), Emma Hanlon (vocals/bass), Peadar Kearney (guitar) and drummer Gary Wickham (drums/percussion)—are unconcerned with how their band is defined, even if they may happen to disagree with it. It’s that disinterest in painting by numbers that defines Archive Material, their second album, returning Fad producer Daniel Fox (of Gilla Band, fka Girl Band), and their first for Full Time Hobby. Listeners who come looking for that Irish post-punk band they liked will find it, but they’ll also encounter an added emphasis on sonic diversity and nuance, the smooth surface they’d committed to memory enriched by unexpected wrinkles.
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Archive Material

Released a year and a half after the Irish five-piece art rockers’ debut Fad, Archive Material sees Silverbacks continuing their effort to defy categorization by creating sonic pastiches from fragments of widely varying genres into a jovial racket with wild shifts in dynamics and tempo. At their best, Silverbacks’...
MUSIC
bendsource.com

Source Material

Happy new year, everybody! I'm glad to be writing the first Source Material of 2022 because the year in music has started off pretty well so far. But to begin, I have to shout out something that was born last year—which would be the absolutely fantastic soundtrack from the movie "Encanto." At the beginning of the month, "Encanto" found itself atop the Billboard 200 charts the week of Jan. 15, and after not going back to back it has managed to soar up to number one again.
BEND, OR
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silverbacks#And So It Goes#Songwriting#Archive Material
The Guardian

‘Free Nichelle’: protesters want to liberate Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols from conservatorship

In the wake of Britney Spears’ emancipation from her long-term conservatorship, some of Britney’s fans have turned their attention to the Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols. Last week a dozen protesters, a mixture of Free Britney activists and fans of Nichols, demonstrated outside the Stanley Mosk courthouse in Los Angeles, chanting “Free Nichelle!”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Archive 81’: TV Review

Over the past few years, “The Tale of Two Wolves,” Native American in origin, has supplanted “The Scorpion and the Frog” as the go-to on-the-nose allegory for Hollywood scribes. Short version: Inside every person there’s a battle between two wolves, one who’s righteous and good, the other who generally suuucks. Which one wins? Twist! It’s the one you feed. It’s fitting, because inside seemingly every TV writer, there are two wolves, the one raised on Stephen King books and adaptations and the one raised on Twin Peaks and David Lynch films. Most of the time, the Stephen King wolf wins, but if...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
24/7 Wall St.

Best Black Science Fiction Writers in America

For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ars Technica

Review: An archivist gets drawn into a spooky cold case in addictive Archive 81

A troubled archivist finds himself drawn into the mystery of a woman who disappeared two decades ago in Archive 81, a new horror series from Netflix. Technically, the show belongs to the found footage subgenre of horror, but tonally, this spookily addictive eight-episode series evokes classic supernatural horror fare like Rosemary's Baby—exactly what one should expect when James Wan (of the Insidious and Conjuring franchises) is among the producers.
TV SERIES
thelastmixedtape.com

Róisín Murphy set for Dublin show at 3Olympia Theatre

Róisín Murphy has confirmed a headline show at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on April 24th, 2022. Murphy’s most recent album Róisín Machine, featuring the singles ‘Simulation’, ‘Jealousy’ and ‘Murphy’s Law’, was released to critical acclaim and received a Choice Music Prize Album of the Year nomination in 2020.
PERFORMING ARTS
cltampa.com

Issue Archives

Jan 27 - Feb 2, 2022. In the new issue, as you can tell from all this rain, spring is upon us. CL visited everyone's favorite spring chickens to learn about their new home and also put together a big arts & entertainment section filled with a two-and-a-half page spring listings guide, plus art stories from around Tampa Bay. Elsewhere in the issue...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

At Sundance, documentaries resurrect lost eras of music

Can a music scene still develop the way grunge did in 1990's Seattle or hip-hop did in the Bronx in the 1970s? Or has the digital makeover of music made such geographical-based explosions obsolete?It's a question that hovers over the Sundance Film Festival documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom,” a vivid and shambolic time capsule of early 2000s New York when bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, the Strokes, Interpol and LCD Soundsystem made the city — and Brooklyn in particular — one the last easily identifiable hotbeds of rock music. The film, which debuted...
MOVIES
thelastmixedtape.com

Denzel Curry announces 3Olympia Theatre Dublin show

Denzel Curry is set to play a headline show in Ireland this summer, with a gig at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on May 1st. The show will come as part of an upcoming world tour in 2022. See full tour dates below. The news comes as Curry shares ‘Walkin’,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Viral busker, 16, who was hailed as the 'next Adele' after performing on Ellen aged 12 is branded 'embarrassing and cheeky' for asking for €3 contactless tips while performing in Dublin

A viral busker has been branded 'cheeky and embarassing' for putting up a sign inviting passersby to leave a €3 tip, using contactless. Allie Sherlock, 16, from Douglas, Cork, was filmed performing on Grafton Street, Dublin - where she performs regularly - with two members of her band, in a TikTok clip that gained more than 266,000 views.
CELEBRITIES
Itemlive.com

Lynn man releases new books about his music career

LYNN — Brian Maes has released two new books on his music career and his time spent touring the world, playing at local venues, and opening for celebrity acts including The post Lynn man releases new books about his music career appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy