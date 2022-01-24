Gas Prices Keep Rising in Minnesota

A recent study of Twitter trends claims that the average Minnesotan gets 8 hours 54 minutes of sleep every night -- more than any other state. There are certain studies that -- to be frank -- smell like a pile of s***. Like this one claiming that Minnesota's most popular Christmas cookie is a gluten-free Christmas cookie (seriously?). Or this study claiming that Minnesota's favorite holiday movie is Jingle All the Way (just because it's set in Minnesota doesn't mean it's our favorite holiday movie). Or this study claiming that Minnesota's favorite "trashy beer" is Coors Light (ever hear of Busch?). Or this study claiming that Minnesota eats less ice cream than every other state (analyzing how often we visit an ice cream venue is not an accurate study).

