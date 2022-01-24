ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man Arrested After Chase, Standoff

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A man has been arrested after a police chase in south St. Cloud. St. Cloud police say the incident began after 6:00 p.m. Sunday. It ended near Sherburne County Roads 3...

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to String of Vehicle Thefts

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man with a lengthy criminal history has pleaded guilty to several vehicle thefts dating back to June of 2020. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney pleaded guilty to stealing a motorcycle in St. Cloud in June 2020, fleeing police on a stolen motorcycle in July of 2020, a St. Cloud motorcycle theft in August 2020, theft-by-swindle for giving a fake cashier's check to buy a pickup in Albany, theft-by-swindle for buying a car at Vos Motors with a fake cashier's check last April, another stolen motorcycle in St. Cloud last May, and a stolen motorcycle in St. Joseph in June.
St. Cloud Man Charged With Several Crimes Reaches Plea Agreement

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man charged with multiple crimes including domestic assault, burglary, and arson has reached a plea agreement on the charges. Thirty-six-year-old James Scholtes, also known in court documents as James Jochum has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree burglary and felony threats of violence in Stearns County. He's expected to plead guilty to felony domestic assault next month in Benton County. Several other charges including kidnapping, arson, and burglary have been dismissed as part of the agreement.
Hit and Run and Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a hit and run on the 2500 block of Division Street West. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the vehicle is a black Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a black female who is 25 to 35 years old with braided hair. The vehicle has dealer plates on the front and unknown plates on the back.
Pierz Man Dies After Being Run Over By a Grain Truck

BUCKMAN -- A Pierz man is dead after he was run over by a grain truck Monday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at Sunrise Ag in Buckman at about 2:40 p.m. The sheriff's office says 37-year-old Nathan Rothstein was near the back of the truck while another man was backing up the rig. Authorities say Rothstein fell to the ground and was run over.
