Police: Man Arrested After Chase, Standoff

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man with a lengthy criminal history has pleaded guilty to several vehicle thefts dating back to June of 2020. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney pleaded guilty to stealing a motorcycle in St. Cloud in June 2020, fleeing police on a stolen motorcycle in July of 2020, a St. Cloud motorcycle theft in August 2020, theft-by-swindle for giving a fake cashier's check to buy a pickup in Albany, theft-by-swindle for buying a car at Vos Motors with a fake cashier's check last April, another stolen motorcycle in St. Cloud last May, and a stolen motorcycle in St. Joseph in June.
Comments / 0